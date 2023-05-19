All-Rose Country Girls Basketball

Mattie Dollar, Khayla Garrett, Faith Acker, Devan Loftis and Kalyse Buffin earn the 2022-23 All-Rose Country Girls Basketball superlative honors.

 Graphic by Haley Holcomb

There were several standout performers on the basketball court by the ladies in the area for the 2022-23 high school basketball season.

To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Girls Basketball Team.

2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Winnsboro

Winnsboro’s Faith Acker looks to score against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Saturday in Prosper.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Faith Acker, Winnsboro, senior: Averaged 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. The Tarleton State signee was a four-time All-State selection and three-time district MVP, leading the Lady Raiders to three state tournament appearances.

Buffin
Tyler High’s Kalyse Buffin (3) brings the ball upcourt against Hallsville on Tuesday at the THS gymnasium.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kalyse Buffin, Tyler, sophomore: Averaged 22.7 points per game, grabbed 102 rebounds, had 70 steals and added 63 deflections for the Lady Lions.

Khayla Garrett

Brownsboro's Khayla Garrett

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Khayla Garrett, Brownsboro, junior: Averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and3.7 steals per game. Garrett was the District 16-4A Defensive Player of the Year.

Martin's Mill

Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Dollar looks to score against Tenaha Feb. 24 in Athens.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Mattie Dollar, Martin’s Mill, sophomore: In her first year at Martin’s Mill after moving from Anson, Dollar averaged 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in helping the Lady Mustangs each the UIL State Basketball Tournament. Dollar shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range with 42 made threes. Dollar was the District 19-2A MVP.

Devan Loftis

Grace Community's Devan Loftis

COACH OF THE YEAR

Devan Loftis, Grace Community: Loftis led the Lady Cougars to a 30-11 record and a trip to the TAPPS Class 5A semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

Aylasia Fantroy, Palestine, senior: 19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 4.0 assists, 1.9 blocks. Ohio signee.

Marley Keith, Lindale, junior: 15.3 points, 2.3 defensive rebounds, 2.4 steals, 4.3 deflections

Jordyn Warren, Hawkins, senior: 20.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 steals, 4.3 rebounds.

Amari Welch, Canton, senior: 20.0 points, 4.5 steals, 5.0 assists. Tyler Junior College signee.

Landry Jones, Van, junior: 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 steal, 3.0 assists, 33 made 3-pointers.

SECOND TEAM

Hillary Dawson, Malakoff, sophomore: 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.3 deflections.

Kitty Eldridge, LaPoynor, junior: 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals

Marisa Richardson, Van, junior: 17.0 points, 4.0 steals, 2.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds

Khyra Garrett, Brownsboro, junior: 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals

Allison Rickman, Canton, sophomore: 17.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.3 steals.

THIRD TEAM

Kya Cook, Chapel Hill, senior: 12.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 3.2 deflections.

Kate Lindsey, Martin’s Mill, junior: 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 94 made 3-pointers, 38 percent from 3-point range.

Tre’Anah Coppock, Bullard, senior: 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists.

Sealy Hines, Neches, sophomore: 15.2 points, 2.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals.

Ella Tyner, Edgewood, senior: 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds.

TYLER.LEGACY.RWHTH.NEWSPAPER.8.jpg
Tyler Legacy's Senoj Jones prepares to go up for a shot against Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday inside Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

Newcomer of the Year: Mattie Dollar, Martin’s Mill, sophomore

Tiykeah McKenzie, Brownsboro, sophomore

Senoj Jones, Tyler Legacy, sophomore

Paige Gilmore, Grace Community, freshman

Braylah Miller, Tyler, freshman

Qhenja Jordan, Troup, freshman

Lily Cervantes, Canton, freshman

Tayla Morris, Whitehouse, freshman

Tia Fuller, Jacksonville, freshman

Remy Tonroy, Brook Hill, freshman

HONORABLE MENTION

All Saints: Kayla DeCampos, Kat Neal

Bishop Gorman: Kate Cleofe

Brook Hill: Karmen Miller, Mylee Booth, Lila Morris

Bullard: Carly Tucker

Cayuga: Graci Satterwhite, Claire Drinkard, Mackenzie Legard

Chapel Hill: DJ Kincade, Alexia Rogers, Carneecia Johnson

Edgewood: Tristan Smith, Brooklyn McPherson, Blair McPherson, Kassidy Paul, Ella Tyner

Frankston: Wila Davis, Ja’Shalyn Hatton, Mya Mitchell, Kaylee Davis, Kaysie Nabors

Grace Community: Abigail Roach, Brenna Hill, Reece Porter

Hawkins: Taetum Smith, Laney Wilson, Carmen Turner, Londyn Wilson, Alaya Scoggins

Jacksonville: Andrea Donnell, Kiah Cox, Trunijah Butler

LaPoynor: Payton Maze, Bre Howard

Lindale: Brooke Everest

Martin’s Mill: Libby Rogers, Zoey Venrick, Mattie Burns

Mineola: Kyra Jackson, Jayla Jackson

Neches: Aubrey Kincade, Joely Jenkins, Kacie Trimble

New Summerfield: Karlee Andrade

Palestine: Jan’Aa Johnson, Jocelyn Musil

Rusk: DaMaya Hart, Kyeisha Clater, Alyjia Katon

Troup: Ashja Franklin, Bailey Blanton

Tyler: Taniyah Elmore, A’Niya Harsfield, Kyla Crawford

Van: Mikyla Bachert

Winnsboro: Faith Sechrist, Kaitlyn McAdoo

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 23rd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past five years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports

