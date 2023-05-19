There were several standout performers on the basketball court by the ladies in the area for the 2022-23 high school basketball season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Girls Basketball Team.
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Faith Acker, Winnsboro, senior: Averaged 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. The Tarleton State signee was a four-time All-State selection and three-time district MVP, leading the Lady Raiders to three state tournament appearances.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kalyse Buffin, Tyler, sophomore: Averaged 22.7 points per game, grabbed 102 rebounds, had 70 steals and added 63 deflections for the Lady Lions.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Khayla Garrett, Brownsboro, junior: Averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and3.7 steals per game. Garrett was the District 16-4A Defensive Player of the Year.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Mattie Dollar, Martin’s Mill, sophomore: In her first year at Martin’s Mill after moving from Anson, Dollar averaged 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in helping the Lady Mustangs each the UIL State Basketball Tournament. Dollar shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range with 42 made threes. Dollar was the District 19-2A MVP.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Devan Loftis, Grace Community: Loftis led the Lady Cougars to a 30-11 record and a trip to the TAPPS Class 5A semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
Aylasia Fantroy, Palestine, senior: 19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 4.0 assists, 1.9 blocks. Ohio signee.
Marley Keith, Lindale, junior: 15.3 points, 2.3 defensive rebounds, 2.4 steals, 4.3 deflections
Jordyn Warren, Hawkins, senior: 20.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 steals, 4.3 rebounds.
Amari Welch, Canton, senior: 20.0 points, 4.5 steals, 5.0 assists. Tyler Junior College signee.
Landry Jones, Van, junior: 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 steal, 3.0 assists, 33 made 3-pointers.
SECOND TEAM
Hillary Dawson, Malakoff, sophomore: 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.3 deflections.
Kitty Eldridge, LaPoynor, junior: 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals
Marisa Richardson, Van, junior: 17.0 points, 4.0 steals, 2.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds
Khyra Garrett, Brownsboro, junior: 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals
Allison Rickman, Canton, sophomore: 17.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.3 steals.
THIRD TEAM
Kya Cook, Chapel Hill, senior: 12.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 3.2 deflections.
Kate Lindsey, Martin’s Mill, junior: 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 94 made 3-pointers, 38 percent from 3-point range.
Tre’Anah Coppock, Bullard, senior: 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists.
Sealy Hines, Neches, sophomore: 15.2 points, 2.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals.
Ella Tyner, Edgewood, senior: 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds.
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
Tiykeah McKenzie, Brownsboro, sophomore
Senoj Jones, Tyler Legacy, sophomore
Paige Gilmore, Grace Community, freshman
Braylah Miller, Tyler, freshman
Qhenja Jordan, Troup, freshman
Lily Cervantes, Canton, freshman
Tayla Morris, Whitehouse, freshman
Tia Fuller, Jacksonville, freshman
Remy Tonroy, Brook Hill, freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
All Saints: Kayla DeCampos, Kat Neal
Bishop Gorman: Kate Cleofe
Brook Hill: Karmen Miller, Mylee Booth, Lila Morris
Bullard: Carly Tucker
Cayuga: Graci Satterwhite, Claire Drinkard, Mackenzie Legard
Chapel Hill: DJ Kincade, Alexia Rogers, Carneecia Johnson
Edgewood: Tristan Smith, Brooklyn McPherson, Blair McPherson, Kassidy Paul, Ella Tyner
Frankston: Wila Davis, Ja’Shalyn Hatton, Mya Mitchell, Kaylee Davis, Kaysie Nabors
Grace Community: Abigail Roach, Brenna Hill, Reece Porter
Hawkins: Taetum Smith, Laney Wilson, Carmen Turner, Londyn Wilson, Alaya Scoggins
Jacksonville: Andrea Donnell, Kiah Cox, Trunijah Butler
LaPoynor: Payton Maze, Bre Howard
Lindale: Brooke Everest
Martin’s Mill: Libby Rogers, Zoey Venrick, Mattie Burns
Mineola: Kyra Jackson, Jayla Jackson
Neches: Aubrey Kincade, Joely Jenkins, Kacie Trimble
New Summerfield: Karlee Andrade
Palestine: Jan’Aa Johnson, Jocelyn Musil
Rusk: DaMaya Hart, Kyeisha Clater, Alyjia Katon
Troup: Ashja Franklin, Bailey Blanton
Tyler: Taniyah Elmore, A’Niya Harsfield, Kyla Crawford
Van: Mikyla Bachert
Winnsboro: Faith Sechrist, Kaitlyn McAdoo