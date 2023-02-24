There were several standout performers on the gridiron during the 2022 high school football season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Football Team.
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH
ALL-ROSE COUNTRY FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola, senior, running back/safety: The Baylor signee did it all for the Yellowjackets. Listed as a running back, Pendergrass was also forced into some quarterback duties. He rushed for 3,184 yards and 38 touchdowns on 358 carries. He was 30 of 60 passing for 479 yards and six touchdowns. He had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. He converted seven 2-point conversions. On special teams, he blocked four extra point attempts. On defense, he had 19 tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He was also the Class 3A Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Demetrius Brisbon, Chapel Hill, sophomore, quarterback: For the second straight year, Brisbon led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A Division I semifinals. He was 133 of 125 for 2,211 yards and 32 touchdowns. He carried the ball 140 times for 1,403 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 35 yards. For his two-year career, he is 208 of 333 passing for 3,752 yards and 47 touchdowns. He has carried the ball 261 times in his career for 2,760 yards and 32 touchdowns. Brisbon holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Michigan, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech and UTSA.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Beau Barton, Van, senior, linebacker: The Rice signee has been a force for the Vandal defense during his career. As a senior, Barton had 122 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks, an interception and 22 quarterback pressures. For his career, he had 370 tackles, 76 tackles for loss and 21 sacks as a three-year starter.
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Mike Jones, Malakoff, sophomore, quarterback: Jones was 173 of 280 for 2,255 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions to help the Tigers reach the state semifinals. He also had 91 carries for 482 yards and six touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Trevor Brooks, Chapel Hill, sophomore, linebacker: Brooks finished with 131 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, five sacks, nine quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six passes broken up, an interception and a defensive touchdown. He also punted 22 times for an average of 35.8 yards for the state semifinalist Bulldogs. He has an early offer from Sam Houston.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Jenkins, Harmony: In his first season at Harmony, the Eagles started the season 0-4. And then the winning began. The Eagles won five of six games to end the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. In the playoffs, Harmony took wins over New Waverly (25-20), Hooks (37-23), West Rusk (38-35) and Newton (36-22) to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Eagles fell to Poth 51-28 in the state semifinals and finished with a record of 9-6. In Jenkins’ four seasons as a head football coach at Mount Enterprise, Tenaha and Harmony, he’s never had a season of fewer than nine wins and is 37-14 overall.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Kyler Finney, Winnsboro, junior: 190 of 308 passing, 3,405 yards, 40 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 122 carries, 904 yards, 15 touchdowns.
Running back: Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill, sophomore: 237 carries, 2,262 yards, 18 touchdowns; 9 catches, 86 yards, 2 touchdowns; 18 Division I offers.
Running back: Isaiah Ross, Kilgore, senior: 253 carries, 2,532 yards, 27 touchdowns; 21 catches, 253 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Running back: Brody Eaves, Carlisle, senior: 149 carries, 1,925 yards, 33 touchdowns; 19 catches, 426 yards, 4 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Deuce McGregor, Chapel Hill, senior: 52 catches, 1,154 yards, 15 touchdowns; 9 carries, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns; 4 of 6 passing, 101 yards, 1 touchdown; 10 punt returns, 136 yards, 1 touchdown.
Wide receiver: Decarlton Wilson, Whitehouse, senior: 54 catches, 983 yards, 11 touchdowns; Tyler Junior College signee.
Wide receiver: Devin McCuin, Jacksonville, senior: 67 catches, 976 yards, 8 touchdowns; 19 carries, 99 yards, 1 touchdown; 1 passing touchdown; 1 kickoff return for touchdown; 43 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 defensive touchdown, 5 passes defended; UTSA signee.
Offensive line: Will Hutchens, Lindale, senior: 90 percent grade, 61 knockdowns, 57 pancakes, 118 total knockdowns, 0 sacks allowed in 13 games; Sam Houston signee.
Offensive line: Keviyan Huddleston, Chapel Hill, senior: 90 percent grade, 42 knockdowns; 31 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive touchdown; TCU signee.
Offensive line: Kole Crawford, Grace Community, senior: 96 percent grade.
Offensive line: Austin Ellis, Bullard, junior: 95 percent grade, 1 sack allowed.
Offensive line: Fernando Contreras, Malakoff, senior: 96 percent blocking grade, 57 pancakes/knockdowns
Kicker: Christian Baxter, Tyler Legacy, senior: 5 of 6 field goals, long of 49 (forced overtime against rival Tyler High; Legacy won in four overtimes), 12 of 12 extra points; 37 punts, 1,226 yards, 31.7 average, long of 67, 5 inside 20; Tyler Junior College signee.
Utility: Derrick McFall, Tyler High, junior: 27 of 57 passing, 445 yards, 4 touchdowns; 44 carries, 218 yards, 1 touchdown; 18 catches, 226 yards, 1 touchdown; Offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, UTSA, Washington and more.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Josh Hayes, Bishop Gorman, senior: 123 tackles, 20 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, 55 quarterback hurries, 3 fumble recoveries.
Defensive line: Travis Jackson, Tyler Legacy, junior: 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 9 quarterback pressures, 2 passes broken up, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; Offers from Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma State and more.
Defensive line: Jordan Renaud, Tyler Legacy, senior: 53 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, 1 pass broken up, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; 1 catch, 8 yards, 1 TD; 51 rushing yards; Alabama signee.
Defensive line: Simeon Garner, Grace Community, sophomore: 69 tackles, 11 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception.
Linebacker: Daveon Ross, Chapel Hill, junior: 162 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 12 quarterback pressures, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 passes broken up, 1 interception.
Linebacker: Hayden Ross, Whitehouse, junior: 120 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.
Linebacker: D’Canaan Sueing, Tyler High, sophomore: 94 tackles.
Linebacker: Tyler Rogers, Frankston, sophomore: 146 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 5 passes broken up, 1 interception.
Defensive back: Garrett Florey, Van, senior: 85 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 3 interceptions, 10 passes broken up; 148 carries, 715 yards, 18 touchdowns.
Defensive back: Xavier Kendrick, Brook Hill, junior: 56 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 3 defensive touchdowns, 2 forced fumbles, 14 passes broken up.
Defensive back: Zachaun Williams, Tyler High, junior: 39 tackles, 3 interceptions, 13 passes broken up, 4 blocked field goals; was also the holder for field goals and the deep snapper for punts; Offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
Defensive back: Chauncey Hogg, Malakoff, junior: 30 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 8 interceptions, 13 passes broken up.
Punter: Blake Harmon, Grace Community, junior: 43 yards per punt, 6 inside 20; 6 of 6 field goals, long of 39, 43 of 45 extra points; 114 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 5 passes broken up.
Return specialist: LurBryson Ross, Winona, sophomore: 33.4 yards averaged on kickoff returns, 3 touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Josh Green, Whitehouse, junior: 165 of 262 passing, 2,499 yards, 23 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 185 carries, 837 yards, 16 touchdowns.
Running back: Andre Williams, Bishop Gorman, senior: 1,663 yards, 16 touchdowns.
Running back: Kevin Pierce, Troup, senior: 189 carries, 1,278 yards, 24 touchdowns; 238 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns.
Running back: Jamarion Johnson, Grace Community, senior: 149 carries, 1,104 yards, 12 touchdowns; 14 carries, 295 yards, 4 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Brailen Trawick, Rusk, senior: 54 catches, 1,053 yards, 19 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Dylan Downey, Brownsboro, junior: 45 catches, 921 yards, 12 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Hayden Deaton, Winnsboro, senior: 59 catches, 1,119 yards, 14 touchdowns.
Offensive line: Trey Mazratian, Lindale, senior: 92 percent grade, 96 total knockdowns, 0 sacks allowed in 13 games.
Offensive line: Jordan Crawford, Tyler Legacy, senior: 97overall grade, 9 pancakes, 26 knockdowns.
Offensive line: Joe Salgado, Troup, junior: 95 percent grade, 10 pancakes.
Offensive line: Ace Bostick, Van, junior: 90 percent grade, 32 pancakes, 2 sacks allowed.
Offensive line: Jared Cook, Frankston, senior: 92 percent grade, 87 knockdown blocks, 46 pancake blocks.
Kicker: Aiden Campos, Chapel Hill, junior: 7 of 11 field goals, long of 45, 75 of 78 extra points, 11 touchbacks.
Utility: Zack Studley, Malakoff, senior: 132 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries, 2 passes broken up, 2 return touchdowns; 20 catches, 371 yards, 4 touchdowns; was also team’s punter and was lead blocker on 42 of 46 running plays in regional final win.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Kendall Allen, Chapel Hill, junior: 100 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 5 quarterback pressures, 5 passes broken up, 1 interception, 1 defensive touchdown
Defensive line: Doc Renberg, Malakoff, junior: 70 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 11 quarterback hurries, 2 tipped balls.
Defensive line: Ladarius Pitts, Whitehouse, senior: 69 tackles, 5 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries.
Defensive line: Jordan Hoover, All Saints, senior: 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.
Linebacker: Brooks Gallagher, Tyler Legacy, junior: 117 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 7 quarterback pressures, 1 blocked kick, 1 forced fumble
Linebacker: Ryan Stanton, Lindale, senior: 121 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 quarterback pressures, 1 interception.
Linebacker: Tanner Ackerman, Brownsboro, junior: 123 tackles, 3 forced fumbles.
Linebacker: Tucker Howell, Troup, junior: 125 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.
Defensive back: Montrell Wade, Tyler High, senior: 24 tackles, 3 passes broken up; 27 catches, 411 yards, 4 touchdowns; Boston College signee.
Defensive back: Matthew Ross, Tyler Legacy, junior: 48 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 defensive touchdowns.
Defensive back: Drew Harmon, Chapel Hill, senior: 44 tackles, 3 interceptions, 12 passes broken up.
Defensive back: Jakobe Brown, Cayuga, junior: 41 tackles, 7 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 5 fumble recoveries, 11 passes broken up, 3 tackles for loss.
Punter: Perry Cole, Palestine, junior: 20 punts for average of 41 yards, 7 inside 20.
Return specialist: Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, senior: 9 kickoff returns, 299 yards, 2 touchdowns; 33 catches, 411 yards, 7 touchdowns; 16 carries, 158 yards, 4 touchdowns; San Diego State signee.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Andon Mata, West Rusk, senior: 168 of 279 passing, 2,794 yards, 32 touchdowns; 74 carries, 830 yards, 10 touchdowns.
Running back: Rashawn Mumphrey, Alto, senior: 160 carries, 1,566 yards, 17 touchdowns; 5 catches, 59 yards, 1 touchdown.
Running back: Braden Adams, Hawkins, senior: 216 carries, 1,647 yards, 19 touchdowns; 5 catches, 36 yards; 6 2-point conversions.
Running back: Ben Varvas, Brook Hill, senior: 180 carries, 1,335 yards, 13 touchdowns; 20 catches, 220 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Trae Davis, Troup, junior: 44 catches, 839 yards, 10 touchdowns; 292 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns.
Wide receiver: Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse, senior: 57 catches, 784 yards, 8 touchdowns; 29 tackles, 4 passes broken up, 2 interceptions; Oregon State signee.
Wide receiver: Reed Alexander, Grace Community, senior: 60 catches, 949 yards, 12 touchdowns.
Offensive line: Casey Poe, Lindale, junior: 89 percent grade, 71 total knockdowns, 1 sack allowed in 13 games; Offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Nebraska, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Texas A&M and several more.
Offensive line: Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill, junior: 90 percent grade, 118 knockdowns, 1 sack allowed in 15 games.
Offensive line: Avery Coleman, Tyler High, senior: 81 percent run blocking grade, 83 percent pass blocking grade, 22 pancakes.
Offensive line: Aaron Ekwuruke, Bishop Gorman, senior: 6-3, 290-pound Southwestern University signee.
Offensive line: Layton Bass, Edgewood, senior: 92 percent grade, 62 pancakes, 0 sacks allowed, paved way for 3,940 rushing yards.
Kicker: Noah Turner, Mineola, sophomore: 5 of 5 field goals, long of 43, 42 of 42 extra points.
Utility: Jackson Duplichain, Alto: 51 carries, 351 yards, 8 touchdowns; 18 catches, 400 yards, 6 touchdowns, 10 punt returns, 183 yards, 1 touchdown; 90 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 4 passes broken up, 1 interception, 2 sacks, 5 pressures; played wide receiver, running back, defensive back and punt returner.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Alexander Huhtaniemi, Brook Hill, junior: 46 tackles, 7 sacks, 15 tackles for loss.
Defensive line: Julian Dews, Tyler High, junior: 61 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 quarterback pressures, 1 forced fumble.
Defensive line: Beau Hardin, Brownsboro, junior: 43 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble.
Defensive line: Ke’Aundre Barnes, Frankston, senior: 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass broken up.
Linebacker: Parker Poteete, Malakoff, sophomore: 129 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 4 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 defensive touchdown.
Linebacker: Jesse Jones, Winona, senior: 103 tackles, 6 tackles for loss.
Linebacker: Colton Richards, Brook Hill, senior: 77 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 5 passes broken up.
Linebacker: Cody McMichael, Athens, senior: 110 tackles, 7 quarterback pressures.
Defensive back: Xavier Tatum, Tyler High, senior: 47 tackles, 3 passes broken up.
Defensive back: Austin Massingill, Malakoff, senior: 55 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 5 interceptions, 14 passes broken up.
Defensive back: Ty Lovelady, Troup, junior: 76 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception.
Defensive back: Dillon Johnson, Chapel Hill, junior: 53 tackles, 8 passes broken up, 3 interceptions.
Punter: Noah Langemeier, Brook Hill, senior: 34 punts for average of 40.32 yards, 4 inside 20.
Return specialist: Mill Walters, All Saints, senior: 27 kickoff returns, 660 yards, 1 touchdown.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Luke Wolf, Tyler Legacy; Grayson Hearon, Troup; Tivon Arroyo, Athens; Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood; Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro; Aiden McCwon, Rusk; Clint Thurman, Lindale; Colt Sparks, Sabine; Reese Hicks, Frankston; Preston Anderson, Grand Saline; Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle; Boston Seahorn, Harmony; Da’Marion VanZandt, Kilgore
Running back: Jason Tennyson, Malakoff; Chase Hearrell, Cayuga; Whitt Jenkins, Cayuga; Garrett Florey, Van; Tyler Rogers, Frankston; Noah Murphy, West Rusk
Wide receiver: Nate Crockett, Tyler Legacy; Mill Walters, All Saints; Noah Langemeier, Brook Hill; Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill; Jorien Ray, Athens; Corey Phillips, Malakoff; Gekyle Baker, Brownsboro; Marcus Field, Lindale; Montrell Wade, Tyler High; AJ Donnell, Frankston; Benton Allen, Frankston
Offensive line: Somadina Onwuzarumba, Tyler Legacy; Alexander Huhtaniemi, Brook Hill; Payton Elliott, Troup; Ryder Rogers, Malakoff; Jacob Ingram, Cayuga; Brayden Dotson, Frankston
Kicker: Blake Harmon, Grace Community; Coleman Merritt, Frankston; Leandro Yzaguirre, Kilgore
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Camron Stegall, Cayuga; Bo Barrett, Cayuga; Landan Henry, Cayuga; Braydon Hullum, Van; Jeremiah Mitchell, Frankston
Linebacker: Paul Ratliff, Tyler Legacy; Landon Cook, Alto; JB Lydia, Troup; Angel Hernandez, Winnsboro; Daniel Waddleton, Chapel Hill; Jaxson Stiles, Athens; Blake Harmon, Grace Community; Jaden Davis, Cayuga; Whitt Jenkins, Cayuga; Shiloh Peckham, Cayuga; Jared Cook, Frankston
Defensive back: Makel Sears, Tyler Legacy; Jaishawn Lee, Tyler Legacy; Adaryian Scott, Tyler Legacy; Bryce Wallum, Troup; Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse; Devin McCuin, Jacksonville; Ryan Harper, Frankston; Conlan Lemay, Frankston
Punter: Christian Baxter, Tyler Legacy; Grayson Hearon, Troup; Tivon Arroyo, Athens; Tyler Jones, Tyler High
Return specialist: Trae Davis, Troup