There were several standout performers on the soccer pitch in the area for the 2022-23 high school soccer season.

To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Boys Soccer Team.

All-Rose Country Logo
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY BOYS SOCCER TEAM

LEGACY.N.FORNEY.MSOCCER.NEWSPAPER.23.jpg
Tyler Legacy’s Noe Robles (10) completes his hat trick in the first half against North Forney in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Noe Robles, Tyler Legacy, senior: The forward scored a school-record 34 goals and also had 17 assists. Robles led the Red Raiders to three straight District 10-6A championships and a trip to the regional quarterfinals. He was the first to win three-straight District 10-6A Most Valuable Player awards. He scored a school-record 109 goals in his career. Robles was first-team TASCO all-state. He has signed with Tyler Junior College.

TonyGarciaAllRoseBoyseSoccerOffense.jpg

Palestine's Tony Garcia.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tony Garcia, Palestine, senior: Garcia scored 49 goals and fished out 30 assists for the Class 4A state runner-up. He was the MVP of District 16-4A and was a first-team TASCO all-state midfielder. He has signed with ETBU.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Javi Gonzalez, Whitehouse, sophomore: He scored two goals and had three assists. Gonzalez was a first-team all-region defender in Class 5A.

JustusMusilAllRoseCountryBoysSoccerGoalkeeper2.jpg

Palestine's Justus Musil.

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Justus Musil, Palestine, freshman: The Wildcats went 31-2-1 with Musil in goal. He allowed 22 goals in 34 matches for the Class 4A state runner-up. He had 104 saves and four shootout victories. He also scored a goal on a penalty kick. He was a first-team TASCO all-state goalkeeper.

TonySanchezAllRoseBoysSoccerNewcomer.jpg

Palestine’s Tony Sanchez during a game this past season.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Tony Sanchez, Palestine, freshman: He scored 22 goals and dished out 21 assists for the Class 4A state runner-up. He was named the District 16-4A Newcomer of the Year.

LEGACY.GREENVILLE.MEN.SOCCER.6.jpg

Tyler Legacy soccer coach Marty Germany is shown during a 2023 game against Greenville.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Marty Germany, Tyler Legacy: The Red Raiders went 22-2-3, won its third consecutive district title and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

FIRST TEAM

Nate Tozetto, Tyler Legacy, senior: 8 goals, 10 assists. TASCO second-team all-region selection. Tyler Junior College signee.

Austin Beckham, Tyler Legacy: Part of defense that gave up 11 district goals, which was the best in District 10-6A. TASCO second-team all-region selection.

Ty Carnes Palestine, senior: 32 goals, 46 assists. ETBU signee.

Juan Lopez, Palestine, sophomore: 4 goals, 6 assists. Honorable mention all-state defender for Class 4A state runner-up.

Leandro Yzaguirre, Kilgore, junior: 14 goals, 17 assists, 18 shutouts in 17 games with 17 goals allowed in 31 games. District 15-4A Defensive MVP. TASCO 4A first-team all-state.

Jacob Contreras, Kilgore, junior: 33 goals, nine assists.

Luke Neely, Whitehouse, senior: 35 goals, nine assists.

Alejandro Martinez, Brook Hill, junior: 22 goals, seven assists.

Kevin Sanchez, Athens, senior: 33 goals, 29 assists.

Beaux Benson, Whitehouse, junior, goalkeeper: 87 saves, 28 goals allowed. Second-team all-state goalkeeper. District 15-5A Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Axel Ruben, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: 10 goals, eight assists. District 10-6A Newcomer of the Year.

Knox Hicks, Tyler Legacy, junior: 12 goals, 10 assists.

Diego Castillo, Tyler Legacy, junior: Three goals, three assists. All-district defender.

Andy Garcia, Palestine, senior: 29 goals, 19 assists. Playing college soccer in Leeds, England.

Taki Kadi, Whitehouse, junior: 16 goals, 10 assists.

Jerry Landen, Brook Hill, senior: Three goals, one assist. District Defensive Player of the Year for a team that allowed less than one goal a game with 10 shutouts.

Titus McKellop, Lindale, sophomore: 18 goals, eight assists.

Ty Arroyo, Athens, senior: 20 goals, 22 assists.

Isac Mojica, Tyler, senior: District 15-5A Offensive Player of the Year. 40-yard game-winner in last minute of overtime against Longview.

Damian Razo, Tyler, senior: District 15-5A Defensive Player of the Year.

Guy Wofford, Tyler Legacy, sophomore, goalkeeper: 28 goals allowed in 27 games.

THIRD TEAM

Brady Filla, Tyler Legacy, junior: One goal, one assist. Three-time first-team All-District 10-6A defender.

Jorge Sanchez, Tyler Legacy, senior: 11 goal, seven assists in 16 games.

Ian Garcia, Palestine, senior: 13 goals, 12 assists. ETBU signee.

Diego Rojas, Kilgore, junior: 19 goals, 17 assists.

Jobani Chavez, Kilgore, junior: One goal, five assists, eight shutouts in 31 games with 17 goals allowed. First-team TASCO all-region defender.

Camden Childress, Sabine, senior: 16 goals, 13 assists.

Fracisco “Panchio” Perez, Sabine, sophomore: 22 goals, 17 assists.

Jesus Duran, Sabine, freshman: 25 goals, nine assists.

Leonardo Pereira, Brook Hill, senior: 12 goals, 10 assists.

Mio Engvist, Brook Hill, junior: 18 goals: 12 assists.

Jovany Jaimes, Sabine, sophomore, goalkeeper: 95 saves, eight shutouts, 15 wins. Had nine goals and three assists in six games as forward.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Tony Sanchez, Palestine

Justus Musil, Palestine

Daniel Ounda, Cumberland Academy

Jesus Duran, Sabine

HONORABLE MENTION

Athens: David Santoyo, Isaac Rodriguez

Brook Hill: Marlon Rataj, Jakub Cermak

Chapel Hill: Emanuel Medina, Diego Lucatero

Cumberland Academy: Daniel Ounda

Henderson: Kris Reyes, Chris Rocha, Juan Gonzalez, Diego Caneguez, Tucker Harvez

Kilgore: Josue Rosas

Lindale: Griffin Cook, Will Locknane

Sabine: Randy Rodriguez

Tyler: Amir Perez

Whitehouse: Nathan Uduojie

