There were several standout performers on the soccer pitch in the area for the 2022-23 high school soccer season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Boys Soccer Team.
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY BOYS SOCCER TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Noe Robles, Tyler Legacy, senior: The forward scored a school-record 34 goals and also had 17 assists. Robles led the Red Raiders to three straight District 10-6A championships and a trip to the regional quarterfinals. He was the first to win three-straight District 10-6A Most Valuable Player awards. He scored a school-record 109 goals in his career. Robles was first-team TASCO all-state. He has signed with Tyler Junior College.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tony Garcia, Palestine, senior: Garcia scored 49 goals and fished out 30 assists for the Class 4A state runner-up. He was the MVP of District 16-4A and was a first-team TASCO all-state midfielder. He has signed with ETBU.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Javi Gonzalez, Whitehouse, sophomore: He scored two goals and had three assists. Gonzalez was a first-team all-region defender in Class 5A.
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Justus Musil, Palestine, freshman: The Wildcats went 31-2-1 with Musil in goal. He allowed 22 goals in 34 matches for the Class 4A state runner-up. He had 104 saves and four shootout victories. He also scored a goal on a penalty kick. He was a first-team TASCO all-state goalkeeper.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Tony Sanchez, Palestine, freshman: He scored 22 goals and dished out 21 assists for the Class 4A state runner-up. He was named the District 16-4A Newcomer of the Year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Marty Germany, Tyler Legacy: The Red Raiders went 22-2-3, won its third consecutive district title and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
FIRST TEAM
Nate Tozetto, Tyler Legacy, senior: 8 goals, 10 assists. TASCO second-team all-region selection. Tyler Junior College signee.
Austin Beckham, Tyler Legacy: Part of defense that gave up 11 district goals, which was the best in District 10-6A. TASCO second-team all-region selection.
Ty Carnes Palestine, senior: 32 goals, 46 assists. ETBU signee.
Juan Lopez, Palestine, sophomore: 4 goals, 6 assists. Honorable mention all-state defender for Class 4A state runner-up.
Leandro Yzaguirre, Kilgore, junior: 14 goals, 17 assists, 18 shutouts in 17 games with 17 goals allowed in 31 games. District 15-4A Defensive MVP. TASCO 4A first-team all-state.
Jacob Contreras, Kilgore, junior: 33 goals, nine assists.
Luke Neely, Whitehouse, senior: 35 goals, nine assists.
Alejandro Martinez, Brook Hill, junior: 22 goals, seven assists.
Kevin Sanchez, Athens, senior: 33 goals, 29 assists.
Beaux Benson, Whitehouse, junior, goalkeeper: 87 saves, 28 goals allowed. Second-team all-state goalkeeper. District 15-5A Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.
SECOND TEAM
Axel Ruben, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: 10 goals, eight assists. District 10-6A Newcomer of the Year.
Knox Hicks, Tyler Legacy, junior: 12 goals, 10 assists.
Diego Castillo, Tyler Legacy, junior: Three goals, three assists. All-district defender.
Andy Garcia, Palestine, senior: 29 goals, 19 assists. Playing college soccer in Leeds, England.
Taki Kadi, Whitehouse, junior: 16 goals, 10 assists.
Jerry Landen, Brook Hill, senior: Three goals, one assist. District Defensive Player of the Year for a team that allowed less than one goal a game with 10 shutouts.
Titus McKellop, Lindale, sophomore: 18 goals, eight assists.
Ty Arroyo, Athens, senior: 20 goals, 22 assists.
Isac Mojica, Tyler, senior: District 15-5A Offensive Player of the Year. 40-yard game-winner in last minute of overtime against Longview.
Damian Razo, Tyler, senior: District 15-5A Defensive Player of the Year.
Guy Wofford, Tyler Legacy, sophomore, goalkeeper: 28 goals allowed in 27 games.
THIRD TEAM
Brady Filla, Tyler Legacy, junior: One goal, one assist. Three-time first-team All-District 10-6A defender.
Jorge Sanchez, Tyler Legacy, senior: 11 goal, seven assists in 16 games.
Ian Garcia, Palestine, senior: 13 goals, 12 assists. ETBU signee.
Diego Rojas, Kilgore, junior: 19 goals, 17 assists.
Jobani Chavez, Kilgore, junior: One goal, five assists, eight shutouts in 31 games with 17 goals allowed. First-team TASCO all-region defender.
Camden Childress, Sabine, senior: 16 goals, 13 assists.
Fracisco “Panchio” Perez, Sabine, sophomore: 22 goals, 17 assists.
Jesus Duran, Sabine, freshman: 25 goals, nine assists.
Leonardo Pereira, Brook Hill, senior: 12 goals, 10 assists.
Mio Engvist, Brook Hill, junior: 18 goals: 12 assists.
Jovany Jaimes, Sabine, sophomore, goalkeeper: 95 saves, eight shutouts, 15 wins. Had nine goals and three assists in six games as forward.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Tony Sanchez, Palestine
Justus Musil, Palestine
Daniel Ounda, Cumberland Academy
Jesus Duran, Sabine
HONORABLE MENTION
Athens: David Santoyo, Isaac Rodriguez
Brook Hill: Marlon Rataj, Jakub Cermak
Chapel Hill: Emanuel Medina, Diego Lucatero
Cumberland Academy: Daniel Ounda
Henderson: Kris Reyes, Chris Rocha, Juan Gonzalez, Diego Caneguez, Tucker Harvez
Kilgore: Josue Rosas
Lindale: Griffin Cook, Will Locknane
Sabine: Randy Rodriguez
Tyler: Amir Perez
Whitehouse: Nathan Uduojie