There were several standout performers on the diamond in the area for the 2022-23 high school baseball season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Baseball Team.
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY BASEBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
David Wilson, Bullard, junior: Wilson went 10-1 with a 1.34 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 18 walks in 66 innings. At the plate, Wilson hit .414 with 29 hits, five doubles, two triples and 17 RBIs. Wilson was 3-0 on the mound in the playoffs. He has committed to Oklahoma.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Michael Dudolski, Whitehouse, junior: Dudolski went 11-1 with a 1.26 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 89 innings. Dudolski was the 15-5A Pitcher of the Year and helped the Wildcats reach the Class 5A Region II semifinals. He has committed to Texas A&M.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ace Reese, Canton, senior: He hit .477 with 42 hits, 38 runs, 40 RBIs, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 28 walks. He was intentionally walked five times in the area round against state finalist Liberty-Eylau. Reese has signed with the University of Houston.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chase Randall, Bullard, junior: Randall had seven outfield assists, two at third bases and five at home. Veteran Bullard head coach Robert Ellis said Randall is “the second best defensive player I’ve coached.” He hit .237 with 19 hits, seven doubles and one triple.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Zane Bourque, Arp, freshman: He went 6-3 with a 0.62 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 11 walks in 56 innings. He hit .316 with a double, 13 RBIs and nine runs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Greg Branch, Whitehouse: Branch led Whitehouse to a 31-9 record and a trip the Class 5A Region II semifinals. Whitehouse reached a No. 1 ranking in the state during the season.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Shawn Robertson, Rains, junior: 9-1, 0.29 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 72.1 innings; .315 average, 29 hits, 1 double, 4 triples, 21 RBIs, 36 runs, 26 walks, 7 stolen bases.
Pitcher: Ryan Betts, Lindale
Pitcher: Layne Etheridge, Canton, senior: 10-2, 1 save, 1.42 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 16 walks, 59 innings; last pitcher to defeat Liberty-Eylau in playoffs until a 12-inning loss to China Spring in state championship.
Catcher: Grant Guidry, Rains, junior: .551 average, 54 hits, 19 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 31 RBIs, 33 runs, 19 walks, 2 stolen bases.
First base: Jayden Boyd, Jacksonville, junior: .407 average; .981 fielding percentage.
Second base: Colton Cross, Arp, senior: .435 average, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBis, 15 runs, 9 stolen bases; 1-2, 2 saves, 1.83 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 8 walks, 262. Innings; .903 fielding percentage. Texas Tech signee.
Third base: Landon Mayne, Grand Saline, sophomore: .387 average, 2 home runs, 30 RBIs, 29 runs, 11 doubles, 1 triple; 7-4, 1 save, 1.06 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 59 innings.
Shortstop: Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro, senior: .337 average, 36 runs. ETBU signee.
Outfield: Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse, senior: .438 average, 2 home runs, 31 RBIs, 41 runs, 50 hits, 14 doubles, 21 stolen bases; 1.000 fielding percentage. Oregon State football signee. Won two gold medals at UIL State Track and Field Meet.
Outfield: Garrett Hayes, Whitehouse, junior: .468 average, 2 home runs, 29 RBIs, 52 hits, 25 stolen bases, 36 runs, 10 doubles, 3 triples.
Outfield: Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood, senior: .447 average, 51 hits, 32 runs, 17 doubles, 5 triples, 2 home runs, 44 RBIs.
Utility: Jake Johnson, Big Sandy, senior: 4-1, 0.80 ERA, 76 strikeouts; .439 average, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 25 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Ethan Stone, Whitehouse, senior: 6-2, 2.62 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 53 innings. UT Tyler signee.
Pitcher: Walker McCann, Frankston, junior: 12-2, 1.23 ERA, 92 strikeouts, 68.1 innings.
Pitcher: Lukas Grace, Edgewood, senior: 7-2, 1.50 ERA, 72 strikeouts, 60.2 innings.
Catcher: Keegan McCord, Whitehouse, junior: 352 average, 31 hits, 5 doubles, 4 triples; 207 innings caught.
First base: Braden Bean, Whitehouse, senior: .297 average, 2 home runs, 22 RBIs, 21 runs, 12 stolen bases.
Second base: Easton Hinch, Van, sophomore: .302 average, 26 hits, 30 runs, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 16 stolen bases.
Third base: Karter Moore, Neches, junior: .356 average, 16 hits, 7 doubles, 19 RBIs, 17 runs, 13 stolen bases.
Shortstop: Kaden Fleming, Lindale, junior: .326 average, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, 28 runs.
Outfield: Walker Freeman, Tyler Legacy:
Outfield: Cooper Schock, Brownsboro, junior: .429 average, 29 RBIs, 23 runs; 1.09 ERA, 49 strikeouts.
Outfield: Dylan Malone, Brook Hill, junior: .395 average, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 42 RBIs.
Utility: Bryson Mason, Bullard, senior: .347 average, 41 hits, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs.
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Ja’Davion Lacy, Tyler, senior: 0.83 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 17 walks, 28.2 innings.
Pitcher: Lucas Grundy, Tyler Legacy, senior: 4-3, 2.43 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 60.2 innings; .347 average, 6 doubles, 7 RBIs, 7 runs, 3 stolen bases.
Pitcher: Nick Bowman, Rains, junior: 7-1, 0.99 ERA, 100 strikeouts, 55.2 innings; .390 average, 39 hits, 9 doubles, 6 triples, 4 home runs, 33 RBIs, 31 runs, 21 walks, 11 stolen bases.
Catcher: Peighton Vargas, Rusk, senior: .318 average, 27 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 14 walks; 185.2 innings caught, 19 caught stealing.
First base: Evan Fountain, Cumberland Academy, freshman: .476 average; 42 strikeouts on mound.
Second base: Collin McLemore, Whitehouse, senior: .319 average, 25 runs, 23 RBIs.
Third base: Carter Seay, Edgewood, junior: .359 average, 33 hits, 20 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 22 RBIs.
Shortstop: Walker London, Frankston, senior: .377 average, 29 hits, 21 runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home runs, 33 RBIs, 12 stolen bases. Champion Christian College signee.
Outfield: Landon Smith, Van, sophomore: .320 average, 32 hits, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 36 runs, 26 RBIs, 12 strolen bases; 3-0, 2 saves, 1.65 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 25.1 innings.
Outfield: Ryan Harper, Frankston, junior: .421 average, 40 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 18 walks.
Outfield: Luke Caussey, Whitehouse, senior: .400 average, 26 RBIs, 25 runs. Arkansas Tech signee.
Utility: Cade Chesley, Brook Hill, senior: .413 average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 25 RBIs; 5-3, 1.43 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 53.2 innings.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Pitchers: Evan Fountain, Cumberland Academy; Rylan Holleman, Overton; Zane Bourque, Arp; Zach Davis, Grace Community
Second base: Hayden Huml, Troup; Carson Bizzell, Frankston
HONORABLE MENTION
Alba-Golden: Conner Gibson, Easton Campbell
Arp: Jackson Cavazos, Wyatt Ladd, Hunter Nash
Big Sandy: Kayden Smith
Brook Hill: Ashton Alexander
Brownsboro: Ty Vazquez, Payton Stephenson
Bullard: Ben Coke, John Lloyd
Canton: Nathan Parker
Chapel Hill: Connor Griffin, Austin Vega, Ethan Mendez
Cumberland Academy: Ian Wharton
Edgewood: Lucas Lasater
Frankston: Carson Bizzell
Grace Community: Rhodes Rayzor, Avery Baber, Garrett Smith, Zach Davis, Sam Reeves, Noah Felton, J.T. Williams, Lawson Livingston
Grand Saline: Brett Kindle, Cambren Ivy, Carson Brown, Jace Mercer, Luke Metcalf, Preston Anderson
Jacksonville: Coen Devillier, Hayden Thompson, Ryan Walker
Neches: Collin Morgan
Overton: Rylan Holleman, Isaiah Hawkins, Overton
Lindale: Hudson Legrow, Miles Keith, Jake Powell, Carson Plunkett
Rains: Eric Bacon
Rusk: Brett Rawlinson, Tarrant Sunday, Tilton Beard, Jeran Driver
Troup: Colby Turner, Payton Elliott, Carson Davenport, Tucker Howell, Hayden Huml, Ty Lovelady
Tyler Legacy: Cooper Moore, Tyler Priest, Landon Brown
Van: Colten Grier, Grady Baetz, Austin Johnson, Landon Justice, Andrew Flooder, Gabriel Bachert, Asher Hawkins
Whitehouse: Chris Woodley, Winn Harriss, JJ Idrogo