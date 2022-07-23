Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care in Tyler hosted a fundraiser Friday to raise money for the Alzheimer Association-Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The event had the concept of a “drive-thru”-themed fundraiser where people could donate from inside their cars and, in exchange, receive gifts and food made by patients.
The community has a team competing in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is set for Oct. 29.
The team, named “Making a Spark'', has collected almost $2,000 prior to this event and will have events all the way up until the walk in October. They began their fundraising campaign in April and have received donations all week long. Donations will be accepted until the day of the walk on Oct. 29.
Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care is home to senior residents suffering from Alzheimer or dementia-related problems. Their mission is to serve these individuals by supplying their needs but most importantly show them their lives have a great purpose.
Gwen Davis, executive director at Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care, believes the best medicine for someone suffering from these conditions is having a sense of belonging and a purpose in life. She said being the executive director of a community with such a noble cause is a rewarding job as she enjoys seeing the residents feel pride in the job they do.
“Everyone needs a purpose in life and the things our residents do for charity work and the Alzheimer's Association gives them a purpose in life,'' Davis said. “We’ve seen and they experience what these types of diseases can do so contributing to aid the cure is something we will keep doing.”
Frances, one of the facility’s resident ambassadors with Alzheimer's, said she is thankful for the opportunity of helping others that suffer from her same condition.
Frances, who said loves talking to people, was in charge of calling and reminding contributors and partners to contribute during Friday’s event.
"I believe you make your days better by doing good things for others," Frances said.
Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care will be hosting more events in the coming months to keep raising money for the race, according to Davis.
She encouraged people to be on the lookout for their biggest event in October, which consists of a barbecue outside the center where members create their own barbecue sauce.
Davis said she expects to see the biggest donations at this event.
“We are very proud of our programs and what we do because we believe it is important to give people suffering from these conditions something they can still do, something that they can concentrate on and something that has a purpose,” Davis said.
For inquiries, Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care can be contacted via phone number at (903) 747-3927 or by visiting their Facebook page.