A 39-year-old Tyler man suspected of being involved in “the distribution of large quantities of crack cocaine” was recently jailed on a drug charge in Smith County.
Kevin Deshaun Crawford was arrested Sept. 16 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was released Sept. 19 from Smith County Jail on a $650,000 bond, according to online jail records.
According to an affidavit for a warrant for Crawford’s arrest, a confidential source worked with officers from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department to buy crack cocaine from Crawford prior to his arrest.
The informant drove to a residence on Julia Drive in Tyler and gave cash to a man identified as Crawford in exchange for a “white rock like substance,” according to the document. Detectives performed a field test on the substance “receiving a positive result for crack cocaine.”
The substance weighed about 4 grams, according to the document.
The document states that prior to the purchase of the drugs, a “creditable source” made statements that Crawford “is involved in the distribution of large quantities of crack cocaine.”