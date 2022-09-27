crawford

Kevin Deshaun Crawford 

A 39-year-old Tyler man suspected of being involved in “the distribution of large quantities of crack cocaine” was recently jailed on a drug charge in Smith County.

Kevin Deshaun Crawford was arrested Sept. 16 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was released Sept. 19 from Smith County Jail on a $650,000 bond, according to online jail records.

According to an affidavit for a warrant for Crawford’s arrest, a confidential source worked with officers from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department to buy crack cocaine from Crawford prior to his arrest.

The informant drove to a residence on Julia Drive in Tyler and gave cash to a man identified as Crawford in exchange for a “white rock like substance,” according to the document. Detectives performed a field test on the substance “receiving a positive result for crack cocaine.”

The substance weighed about 4 grams, according to the document.

The document states that prior to the purchase of the drugs, a “creditable source” made statements that Crawford “is involved in the distribution of large quantities of crack cocaine.”

 
 

Multimedia Reporter for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Salvadoran born and raised and TCU graduate. For story ideas contact me at osaravia@tylerpaper.com