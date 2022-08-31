A Tyler man has been indicted after police said he struck and killed an 18-year-old in April.
Justin Pierce, 30, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in the 7th Judicial District Court in July on charges of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death, according to a court documents.
Pierce is accused of being intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, or both, and causing the death of Marissa July-McCuin by striking her with his vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on April 24, according to the indictment.
Pierce left the scene but was later found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Preliminary investigation by DPS showed that Pierce was headed west on Highway 64 when he hit July-McCuin as she was trying to cross the highway in the outside lane.
July-McCuin was taken to a Tyler hospital but later pronounced dead.
Pierce was jailed on April 24 and booked into the Smith County Jail, where he remains, on bonds totaling $500,000.