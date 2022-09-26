A Tyler man remained jailed Monday on a $350,000 bond after being booked into the Smith County Jail accused of sexual assault of a child.
Nathan Lavon Handy, 44, was booked Saturday in jail on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child younger than 14.
According to an affidavit for Handy’s arrest, he is accused of sexually assaulting the child beginning in 2015. The initial report of abuse was made to Tyler police last July.
After investigations, detectives determined the victim was assaulted by Handy multiple times at two separate locations. A detective said a recording was provided to police, in which Handy confesses he sexually abused the child and called it a mistake, the affidavit states.
In the recording, Handy said the child asked him for sex. In an interview with detectives, the victim said there was no consent to the sex and that Handy made the victim uncomfortable and was "creepy."
A Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County therapist said Handy continued to have sex with the victim after the victim turned 18, according to the document.