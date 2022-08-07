Broadway Square Mall held a Back to School Bash on Saturday that coincided with tax-free shopping weekend.
During the event, parents lined up to take advantage of a free children’s ID station offered by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Larry Christian, sheriff's office spokesman, alongside Adrienne Duncum, administrative assistant with the sheriff's office, helped the children take their fingerprints for the IDs.
“She and I are fingerprinting these children today for the purpose of parents having a record of their finger prints in case they go missing," Christian said. "Hopefully that will never happen, but if it does, the parents can show those fingerprints to the responding law enforcement agency, and we could have some identifiable prints for the missing child, which is very helpful."
Christian said the IDs are only to help parents for future emergency situations and do not go into any kind of database.
This wasn't the first year the sheriff's office has participated in the event, which Christian said is always a good opportunity for community relations.
“It's tax-free weekend. We know a lot of parents are going to be out here with their children taking advantage of the sales, plus ability of not having to pay taxes, so it's just a good day to be out here to get more exposure in front of these children," he said. "Another thing this does is that it lets these kids know that police officers are not scary; law enforcement, deputies, we’re not scary individuals, and we’re here to help. We want kids to be comfortable enough to approach us and do something like this."
Queena Mwanda, sexual risk avoidance specialist, was at the event with Christian’s Safe Haven, a Tyler nonprofit organization.
“We want to raise awareness of abstinence before marriage," she said. "We really want to try to reach our youth because our youth is our tomorrow, and we know there’s a lot of different influences from all over."
Other services the nonprofit group provides are youth counseling, assessments, mentoring, free education on substance use and abuse prevention, free education on the effects of youth bullying, behavioral interventions and more.
The event also offered face painting by Jujubilee, balloon twisting by KornPop the clown and Sharon Shriners.