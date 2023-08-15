A new coach and high-end talent are things to keep an eye on for the Tyler Lions in the 2023 football season.
Ricklan Holmes left his post as head coach of the Lions after 11 seasons, and in comes Rashaun Woods as the program’s seventh head coach since 1991.
Woods, who had a career record of 67-49-1 coaching in Oklahoma, takes over a Tyler program that finished 2-8 this past season and missed the playoffs for just the third time since 2008 but also the third time in the past six seasons.
“The transition has been good,” Woods said. “The guys, we’re all getting to know each other, understanding what the standard is. They’ve been working hard all summer, and we are looking forward to the season.”
Woods was joined by senior Zachaun Williams, Marquette “Deuce” Martin and Derrick McFall at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“It’s coming together how we want it,” Williams said. “We’re playing fast and hard, and we’re bringing back that CUJO defense. The goal is allowing seven or less points.”
“It’s been pretty good,” Martin said. “At the same time, it’s been hard trying to learn the new offense and defense. It’s like learning a new language. But I like it, it’s fun. It’s giving me more opportunities to make plays. The goal is to make plays and win, play hard, make sure my teammates play hard, be a good leader and a good teammate. I feel like if we come together and play as a team, we will be hard to beat, in my opinion.”
“The coaches have come in and shown a great impact on our program,” McFall said. “I feel like this season we’re going to show everybody what they (the new staff) came in to do.”
McFall is a four-star athlete who is committed to UCLA. Williams is a four-star defensive back with offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Memphis, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Alcorn State and Northern Arizona.
Martin, who plays receiver and defensive back, tight end/defensive end Julian Dews, defensive lineman Jace Sanford, who as an offer from Arkansas State and linebackers D’Canaan Sueing and D’Crystian Sueing are among the other returners for the Lions.
On Thursday, the Lions will have a walk-through from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., followed by “Meet the Lions” at 6:30 p.m.
The Lions will scrimmage Terrell at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium and then will host Marshall in the season opener on Aug. 25 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.