Tyler Legacy has a state champion.
Mia Zuniga set three state meet records and captured the state championship in the Class 6A 114-pound class at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet Wednesday inside the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Zuniga had a total of 885 pounds, which was a state record. She also set the squat record at 370 pounds and the bench record of 215 pounds. She added 300 pounds on the deadlift to capture first place over Los Fresnos teammates Hailey martin (850 total) and Alondra Salas (750 total)
Teammate Vivian Williams also had a strong showing, taking home third place with a total of 705 pounds (275 squat, 170 bench, 260 deadlift) in the 105-pound class.
Tyler Legacy’s Allie Parker was ninth in the 181-pound class with a total of 895 pounds (300 squat, 250 bench, 345 deadlift).
Tyler Legacy’s Anna Moreland had a squat of 260 pounds in the 132-pound class. Grace Albritton placed 21st in the 148-pound class with a total of 590 pounds (230 squat, 135 bench, 225 deadlift).
Legacy placed seventh as a team with 10 points.