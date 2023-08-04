Tyler Legacy’s volleyball district got tougher in 2022, and the Lady Raiders missed the playoffs as the fifth-place team.
The Lady Raiders graduated 12 seniors and will look to retool for the 2023 season.
“So far, we’ve seen what we need to see out of them,” Tyler Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “These kids have been up here four days a week during the summer and working their tails off.
“Even though they weren’t a part of it, they saw not making the playoffs last year and don’t want that to happen again, and they’ve taken the steps to make sure that doesn’t happen again, so it’s good to see as a head coach.”
Winegeart was joined by juniors Lexie Correa and Kate Moore and senior Laketa Smith at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“I think our goal this year, just based off of last season, we didn’t have such a good season in district, so I think everybody wants to work so much harder and make it to the playoffs this year,” Correa said.
“This past summer, we have put in so much work,” Moore said. “It feels like we are there all day every day, but it’s going to be so worth it. We have shifted our mindset. We have a lot of potential, and I’m really excited to see what we can do and how we’re going to take up that challenge.”
“I’m looking forward to going to the playoffs and building chemistry with the girls next to me,” Smith said. “We want to have fun while playing on the court and making memories.”
Correa, Smith and sophomore Kate Priest are the returners for the Lady Raiders. Moore is joined by sophomores Taylor Woods and Abby Trahan as notable varsity newcomers.
“This is a young group that is hungry to leave their stamp on this season,” Winegeart said. “We are excited to get the season started and put all their hard work from spring and summer into action.”
Winegeart said one of the keys to the team’s success will be how they respond defensively.
Legacy will face Whitehouse and Gilmer on Tuesday in Whitehouse. The Lady Raiders will then host the Tyler ISD Invitational Aug. 10-12.