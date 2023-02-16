Tyler Legacy will have the 200 freestyle relay team and individual Will Tanksley competing in the UIL Swimming and Diving State Meet Friday and Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Griffin Baker, Wesley Kirkpatrick, Ryan Cleveland and Noah Kimmel swam on the relay at the Class 6A Region III meet and struck gold with a time of 1:29.69.
“We have had success typically in the sprint relays,” Legacy swim coach Jason Petty said. “All of the kids tend to step up and really swim their best on those relays to support each other and that’s great to see. So we are excited to have another relay get there.
“It’s definitely more of an uphill battle from previous years. We’re seeded toward the bottom. But I think we definitely have room for improvement. We’re just going to go out and give it our best and see what happens.”
Legacy’s time of 1:29.69 is seeded 22nd out of the 24 teams.
“It’s motivation to chase the people in front of you,” Cleveland said.
“We don’t have much to lose, so we can give it our all and not worry about it,” Baker said. “We will just swim as fast as we can.”
At state, Jordan Smith, who earned bronze at regionals in the 100 freestyle, will join the relay team. Smith and Baker are making their third consecutive trips to state.
“I’m excited as ever,” Smith said. “We’ve got a good team this year, and I think we can be just as good as last year’s. We’ve earned this spot, and I’m just ready to see how we do. We’re all going to have to improve and have good legs. I’m going to have to lead off strong, and then everyone’s just got to do their part.”
Cleveland was an alternate last year and said he is looking forward to swimming at state. Kirkpatrick said he will be the alternate this time around.
“I’m pretty excited even though I’m going as an alternate,” Kirkpatrick said. “I’m still excited to be there and be with the guys in our last year. As soon as we touched first (at regionals), I couldn’t believe it. I’m excited I helped get us there and excited to still be a part of the team.”
All of the swimmers going to state are seniors, outside of Kimmel, who is a junior.
“I’m really excited to swim with some teammates that have been like older brothers to me,” Kimmel said. “It was a close race the whole time (at regionals), and I was able to contribute and that made me feel really proud that I could be there with my teammates.”
Tanksley will compete in the 100 breaststroke, where he earned silver at the regional meet with a time of 59.10, which is seeded No. 23 out of 24 swimmers.
“Will has been amazing,” Petty said. “He had no background in swimming coming into high school, which is extremely rare, and has done really well and progressed every year. From where he was as a freshman, you would have never guessed this is where he would be. But he worked hard, and it was extremely excited for him to get second at regionals and earn this automatic bid.
“Kind of like the relay, he’s seeded toward the bottom, but we’re excited about the opportunity, and he’s going to make the most of it, and we will just kind of see how it turns out.”
Tanksley said the feeling of qualifying was one he will never forget and that he’s ready for his state experience.
“I was really excited,” he said. “My mom filmed the video, and you could see I jumped up and slammed my hands in the water.
“I’m really excited (for state). I hope I go out with a bang. I hope it’s a good race.”
Prelims for Class 6A will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.