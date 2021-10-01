Parents and students gathered at Tyler ISD’s Tyler Legacy High School for a meeting that was filled with surprises. Tyler Legacy Principal Kristel Walls, along with proud families, recognized students with four different College Board Honors on Thursday morning.
“With the National Merit Program, students take their PSAT and from that the College Board recognizes a number of students, depending on the commanded level, rural home area, national Hispanic honors and national African American honors,” said Walls. “This is not an easy achievement, from the top 50,000 students in the United States so that’s a very difficult achievement.”
Walls said that she is proud of the students because this is a team effort achievement that demonstrates the success of Tyler ISD as a whole.
“It just shows a lot of the things, not only the hard work of the students but the involvement of the parents, as well as what our teachers can do to help and grow our students to the top level,” she said.
Tyler Legacy Junior Chloe Alvarez was one of the students who were recognized, she is one of the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Scholars and College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholars.
Alvarez said that she is happy to know her hard work is being recognized, but most importantly the college board honors make her feel safe.
“It feels safe ... in knowing that I can put these on my college resume and applications. And knowing that I have something that helps me a little, it just feels nice to get recognized in general, acknowledged for my hard work and that it’s meant something,” Alvarez said.
As part of the celebratory event, her mother Maria Reyes and grandmother joined her. Both of them were excited to be there for Alvarez and were happy Alvarez was recognized with honors.
“It means a lot because she’s come from a single parent home and my mother, her grandmother is going through throat cancer and she just finished her chemo and radiation. I just know that sometimes she gets anxiety and stress but then she also has this in the back of her mind. Potentially the sky's the limit for her,” Reyes said. “We’re so proud and excited for her.”
Another Tyler Legacy parent, Elvia Balderas, showed up to support her daughter Pilar Balderas. But for Elvia, she mentioned that she was surprised her daughter was presented with college honors.
“I was really surprised for her to receive this because we got here with the language being totally different. It’s all her efforts and it’s been big because it's been a massive change. The education system over there in Mexico compared to here has been different,” Elvia Balderas said.
Balderas said her daughter has had to adapt to a new environment, as she started attending Tyler Legacy in 2019 when her family moved to Tyler from the Mexico City of San Luis Potosi.
Elvia Balderas, said she is proud of her daughter, especially how fast she adapted to a new country. She said at first she was concerned because not only was she adapting to a different culture but a new education system that also came with a language barrier she had to face.
Elvia Balderas also mentioned that she is very thankful for the Tyler ISD teachers, coaches and counselors who have encouraged her and have been able to help her with learning the education system in the U.S, especially guiding her to expand her knowledge with dual credit courses and AP classes.
“I am really thankful for all the opportunities that have been given to me and that are offered,” added Pilar Balderas.
Commended Students were Iesu Mari Adrianni Agapito, Simar-Raj Bains, Samuel Eckert, Adina Hekier, Zoe Strain and Kawsary Yasin.
College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program scholars were Chloe Alvarez, Pilar Balderas, Lukas Gill, Adair Hernandez, Blanca Kellermann-Jimenez, Taylor Kimbro, Cassandra Martinez, Tori Ransom, Valeria Rodriguez, Trinity Smith, Jude Thomas, Quetzalli Vargas and Talina Vargas.
College Board National Hispanic Recognition Scholars were Chloe Alvarez, Pilar Balderas, Lukas Gill, Adair Hernandez, Blanca Kellermann-Jimenez, Cassandra Martinez, Jude Thomas, Quetzalli Vargas and Talina Vargas.
College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars were Taylor Kimbro, Tori Ransom and Trinity Smith.