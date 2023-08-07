Tyler Legacy was on the field on Monday afternoon for its first fall practice of 2023 as the season kicks off in 18 days.
“This is what we come here to do, right?” first-year Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan said. “This is the stuff they love; it’s the stuff we love. It’s time to go to work and see where this season is going to take us.”
Trahan, who spent the past 15 seasons coaching at the collegiate level at Baylor and Tulsa, was hired to take over the Red Raiders in January. The Red Raiders went through spring practices and have been working all summer leading up to Monday.
“The retention on both sides of the ball was really good,” Trahan said. “That guys know what to do and were getting line up. We’ve got to fix some snaps, but that’s expected on Day 1. But I felt like everybody was in the right spot, and we were doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Before the practice began, Trahan stressed to his team to not worry about making mistakes. As long as they were playing with maximum effort, the mistakes could be corrected.
“That’s right,” he said. “Effort and attitude is everything. Don’t worry about messing up. Play really fast and do it at 100 miles an hour. If you mess up, we will fix it. Don’t worry about it, just keep playing.”
Quarterback Luke Wolf and cornerback Matthew Ross — both seniors — said they were happy to be on the field with their teammates preparing for a new season.
“It feels good to be back,” Ross said. “We’ve been working all summer, but it feels good to be out here as a unit. We had a pretty good day. Everybody was flying around. We had a lot of energy.”
“I love being back out here,” Wolf said. “It’s a great feeling. We had a lot of fun today. We were really sharp today. There’s a couple of things we’ve got to fix but nothing major. I thought we flew around and had fun.”
Trahan echoed those sentiments.
“There was a lot of juice, and that’s what we wanted to see,” the coach said. “The guys were flying around. We’re learning how to practice. That’s what I love to see. We’re staying up, and we’re getting in position. It’s where we want to be right now.”
Legacy will scrimmage at Marshall on Aug. 18 before opening the 2023 season Aug. 25 at Lufkin.
“Lufkin has historically had a great football team,” Trahan said. “We’re going to see what we’re made of. We have to go to their place and play it out on a Friday night. It’s going to be a fun night.”