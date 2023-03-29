ENNIS — A Nathan Eidam goal with 20:32 remaining proved to be the difference as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders took a 3-2 win over Dallas Skyline in the area round of the Class 6A soccer playoffs on Tuesday night at Lion Memorial Stadium.
The win sends the Red Raiders to the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2012. From 2016-19, the Red Raiders didn’t get to the second round of the playoffs, and there were no playoffs in 2020 when the seniors on this current team were freshmen. Legacy defeated Garland each of the past two years before falling to Mansfield Lake Ridge in the second round of the 2021 and 2022 postseasons.
Gold ball season for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders (@TLBoysSoccer). @etfinalscore pic.twitter.com/QPUHQS3Vne— Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) March 29, 2023
“This is pretty big,” senior Noe Robles said. “We call it a curse, because we never got past the second round. But we’re just going to take it game by game and see where we go.”
“As Noe said, we kind of had a little curse going on against Lake Ridge,” Eidam said. “This time, we tried our best to work through, especially since it’s our senior year. We couldn’t let it end like that. It felt really good passing through this round.”
Luis Gallegos gave Skyline a 2-1 lead with a goal with 31:20 remaining in the contest. With 26:27 on the clock, Noe Robles was able to slip one past the goalkeeper to tie the score.
Just less than six minutes later, the program’s all-time leading goal scorer picked up his second assist of the night. Robles got the ball in the middle of the field and quickly attacked. Eidam went on the left side, and Robles split the defenders and found Eidam, who knocked in what proved to be the game-winner.
“I think we did good as a team,” Robles said. “We never let up. We were losing or we were tied, but we were never up in the lead, but at the end, we came back and we just fought as a team and never gave up.”
In the first half, Skyline (13-6-5) put its first shot into the back of the net as Anthony Ortiz delivered a rocket from more than 30 yards out to make the score 1-0 with 30:49 on the clock.
Later in the half, Robles delivered a through ball to Jorge Sanchez, who scored the tying goal with 14:35 remaining in the half.
“They had to work hard for this one,” Tyler Legacy head coach Marty Germany said. “I think we only gave up three or four shots and two of them went in. We kept putting ourselves in a hole. But they’ve been resilient, especially this senior class. They do a good job of not panicking, staying in the moment and trying to play our game.”
Legacy (22-1-3) advances to take on Garland Naaman Forest.