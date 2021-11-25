The leading rusher in the history of the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders gave University of Alabama fans something else to be thankful for on Thursday evening.
Jamarion Miller — ranked as the No. 6 running back in the country for the Class of 2022 — announced he is committing to play for the Crimson Tide.
✍️. pic.twitter.com/l3MXnE4iFp— Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) November 25, 2021
Alabama has won 18 national championships overall and six national titles since 2009, including in 2020.
Miller committed to the University of Texas on June 28 and was set to sign with the Longhorns on Dec. 15 before decommitting on Thursday.
Miller finished with 4.908 career rushing yards to become the Red Raiders’ all-time rushing leader.
Congrats my man! https://t.co/ZRN7lEO6Pg— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 25, 2021