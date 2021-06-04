Tyler Police confirmed Friday they are investigating Tyler Legacy Principal Dr. Daniel C. Crawford for allegedly possessing a controlled substance.
After the report came out, Tyler ISD officials confirmed Crawford resigned.
In a statement, the district said, "Today, June 4 the district accepted the resignation of Dan Crawford. The district will immediately begin filling the vacancy."
The investigation started after police said they assisted emergency medical services to a call at his home on Pinnacle Circle on Thursday at 1:02 a.m.
The incident report obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph said Crawford was in possession or concealed less than one gram of a "white powdery substance."
A Tyler ISD district official said, "It is the district policy that we do not comment on personnel matters no matter what position they hold in the district."
Police said the emergency medical part of the case is closed.
Police said no arrests have been made and they have no further comment at this time.
Crawford was hired as principal at Tyler Legacy High in fall of 2016, after coming from Kaufman ISD.