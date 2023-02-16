Tyler Legacy has hired Brody Trahan as its new defensive coordinator.
Brody is the younger brother of new Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan.
“He’s really knowledgeable in the defense we want to run, ran it at Tulsa with (Joseph) Gillespie when he was on the staff with us,” Beau said. “This is something we’ve talked about for years, and the opportunity presented itself. I’m going to give him the defense and let him go to work. He is a great coach who loves kids and gets the most out of them.”
The defense Legacy will now run is a 3-3-5 or 3-3 broken stack, which is what TCU and Tulsa run.
“I think it’s a really great scheme,” Beau said. “It presents a lot of problems to offenses. It gives the illusion of a light box, so you think you can run the football. It also makes it tough on quarterbacks, which is what we want to do.”
“It allows a lot of guys to fly around, play fast and adjust to different formations,” Brody said. “We want 11 hats to the ball on every play. We want kids flying around. If they do it in practice, hopefully it will become second nature.”
Brody spent last year in the same district as Legacy, serving as the defensive coordinator at Rockwall-Heath High School.
“It definitely helps having that year under my belt,” Brody said. “I know the way the league works and what teams are going to try to do to try to beat us.”
Rockwall-Heath went 7-5 and held opponents to 16 points or fewer in its last four victories, including a 35-14 win over the Red Raiders and a 23-16 win over Wylie East in the playoffs.
Brody played at Baylor University, where he was a linebacker and also a holder on special teams. Before going to Rockwall-Heath, Brody was on staff with Beau at the University of Tulsa.
“It’s the first time we’ve been on the field coaches at the same place,” Brody said. “At Baylor, he had several titles and wasn’t a position coach. At Tulsa, he was a position coach, and I was off of the field. We are excited to both have our hands on it and building kids up.”
Brody has also coached linebackers at Ithaca College and McNeese State University.
Legacy now has both coordinator spots filled as former Mount Vernon head football coach Brad Willard was named the new offensive coordinator on Feb. 6.
Brody said he is excited for the new opportunity for multiple reasons.
“Tyler Legacy has had talent in years past, and I’m excited to come be a part of that,” Brody said. “Even more so, I’m excited to be able to work with my brother and be around family with his wife and girls and be able to bring my wife and son into the mix. Tyler is a great community. I’ve visited a few times, and now I’m here full time. It’s a great opportunity for myself and family, and I’m excited.”
Brody and his wife, Alicia, have a 2-year-old son, Cooper.