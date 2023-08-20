"Left, left, left, right, left ... "
Members of the Tyler Legacy Marching Band counted cadence Saturday morning as brass, woodwind, drumline and color guard students marched toward the intersection of Timberwilde Drive and Richmond Road.
A crowd of onlookers, young and old, gathered at a small park to hear the band perform five tunes at the beginning of the 12th annual March-A-Thon fundraiser. The band then continued its parade to perform "yard concerts" at about 20 homes.
The March-A-Thon is the high school band's largest fundraiser of the year. Funds collected during the event helps with expenses such as trips, food, supplies and uniforms throughout the year.
This year's event raised about $35,000.
"This helps supplement our band program," said Jennifer Booth, Tyler Legacy Band Booster Club member. "The money goes directly to help our students have a good year."
The marching band is made up of about 200 students from ninth through 12th grade. The band performs at all pep rallies, varsity football games, marching contests and community events.
Students must earn passing grades for all classes at the end of the six-weeks grading period to participate in the program. The marching band will rehearse for much of the fall semester to prepare for the halftime and competition show.
The Tyler Legacy Band Booster Club is a nonprofit organization that supports the students and their parents.
"It's important to me to be involved with the band because my daughter is so heavily involved. I find it important to be here with her and to support her," Booth said. "It's a wonderful program. It keeps them busy, and it keeps them out of trouble. And it's just a family for those kids; they all love each other. It's a nice tight-knit band."
Booth said her daughter has learned invaluable leadership skills serving as a drum major. The program also increases confidence, management and communication skills as well as self-esteem.
"It's very easy for somebody to look up an answer if they so desire on Google or something and instantly get the gratification they need from finding it. But with a musician, that consistent work ethic, it takes such a long time to develop that skill," said Director of Bands Sam Labordus. "It can take a long time to finally put that finished product together."
The March-A-Thon gives people who might not attend Friday night football games the chance to experience the marching band. Labordus said music is strong in Tyler, and the community supports everything the band does.
"Our band program is one of the most enthusiastic, enjoyable programs at Tyler Legacy, and we hope that they get a sense of family, musical expression and just pure enjoyment," Labordus said.