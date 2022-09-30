On Thursday morning, Tyler Legacy High School hosted a College Board recognition ceremony for scholar students on campus with proud parents and staff filling the campus.
A total of 27 students were recognized for their academic achievements in school and performance on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 score as qualified recipients for the College Board Recognition Program.
In addition, four students were honored as Nationally Commended Students, which is an important honor for students who hold top 3 to 5% scores on the PSAT/NMSQT test throughout the country; this is given to 35,000 recipients by the College Board.
Tyler Legacy’s commanded students consisted of Colten Edelman, Nathaniel Jennings, Riley Jones, and Rushil Sajjan.
Students who received the other honor as qualified recipients for the CBRP were Aila Horace, Aissa Ortiz, Braxton Buenaventua, Christen Johnson, David Wells, Dylan Mccauely, Enrique Malacara, Issac Serrano, Javon Carlton, Jeremiah Haskett, Kalil Davis, Kylie Goode, Leah Westenmeyer, Leah Munoz, Marina Nance, Mason Fallon, Namarie Perez, Nic Gaffney, Nick Valle, Nolan Modjeski, Ronelle Samson, Sierra Hernandez, Sofia Bueno Rodriguez, Sofia Degollado Elizalde, Trinity McKenzie, Valeria Rodriguez, Zana Branham.
CBRP qualifications required students to identify as African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, or Indigenous, or attend high school in a rural area or small town. Students also were required to have a GPA of 3.5 or above, and must score in the top 10% of Texas PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT test in their community.
Leah Munoz, junior at Tyler Legacy, is among the 27 students and said she began preparing for her PSAT in ninth grade.
“I enjoy learning a lot," Munoz said. "I enjoy putting in all my effort and putting in what I know. I do also know that this will help me prepare for college and help me make sure I have my ground level ready and set and create a good foundation for it. To me, this is a big deal."
Munoz along with other students had parents in attendance who were filled with happy emotions as their child was recognized.
Chelsea Munoz, mother of Leah, mentioned that she is proud of her daughter, especially in overcoming learning disabilities like dyslexia, and not letting it interrupt her academic success.
“In the third grade she was diagnosed with dyslexia and from then on we have really, really emphasized on her education, especially making sure she has everything she needs to get over it,” she said.
Chelsea Munoz mentioned that ever since Leah was diagnosed she has pushed hard and hasn’t shown any trace of the disability. She has been in advanced classes and has received good grades.
“She's always putting her schoolwork first. She'll stay up late at night to make sure it's all done and put in the extra effort to make sure they're good grades. And she's done that her whole school career ..." she said.
Tyler Legacy principal Geoffrey Sherman, said the students constantly go above and beyond and he's proud to showcase their hard work.
“I’m super proud; anytime you can recognize students it's a great day. They do so many amazing things that may go unnoticed, so whenever they go above and beyond and have something big like their PSAT scores, it's an awesome opportunity to recognize how wonderful our students are,” he said.
Susana Martinez, lead counselor at Tyler Legacy, said students can use this recognition their college applications and scholarships which will be taken in consideration for acceptance and scholarship money.
“We are very proud, and it shows that our teachers are doing a good job of getting the students ready for their future. The fact that we have 27 recognized, I don't think we've ever had so many, and then we have those other four,” Martinez said.