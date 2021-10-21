Continuing a celebration of Hispanic heritage, Tyler ISD’s Tyler Legacy High School hosted a student-led event on Wednesday night to honor the different Hispanic cultures of students and staff.
The event was personalized through representation of the countries from the own students and staff, demonstrating the variety of cultures at Tyler Legacy.
“We started looking for students who were born in different countries, we talked to them and they were all on board with doing a presentation,” said Susana Martinez, Tyler Legacy Counselor.
During the event guests enjoyed Spanish music performances from students and the Tyler Legacy Orchestra. Attendees were able to walk through and observe the different country displays, along with tasting a variety of Hispanic signature dishes and snacks, provided by Tyler ISD culinary arts students.
Fabiola Carabello, a Tyler Legacy student, was a music performer and was dressed in a cultural dress representing her country of Venezuela.
“I feel a very close connection to my country so to let others know about it makes me feel really honored,” she said. “I want to uproot all the beautiful things in Venezuela.”
Carabello said she hopes one day she can go back to Venezuela and prove to her country that they’re not “invisible”.
Besides Venezuela, other countries that were represented were Mexico, Spain, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. With the help of bilingual presentations, guests received an insight of countries and were able to learn how each one is culturally different.
When the event was being planned, Martinez said showcasing a variety of Hispanic countries was an important item for the event.
“Usually when you think of Hispanic, you tend to think of Mexico. We wanted to send the message that Hispanic culture is not just Mexico,” she said. “Spanish is spoken in over 20 countries.”
“I hope when they leave they will know something more about our culture,” Martinez said.
The student-led event involved many campus organizations, including the student council, Spanish club, Rho Kappa, choir, orchestra and culinary art students.