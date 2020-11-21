Tyler Legacy High School celebrated Homecoming on Thursday night with the crowning of the king and queen.
Before the Red Raiders’ football game with Rockwall-Heath at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, the homecoming court was presented on Earl Campbell Field.
Kendrick Tutt, who plays on the football team, was crowned King, while Ja’Mia Hutton, who plays on the volleyball squad, was named Queen. Hutton was unable to attend and was presented her honor virtually.
Hutton is the daughter of James and Pamela Hutton. Along with volleyball, she competes in softball and track. She plans to attend Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma.
Tutt is the son of Feleica Tutt. He helped the Red Raiders earn a football playoff berth during his junior year and enjoys Environmental Systems class. He plans to attend Texas State University in San Marcos.
Presenting the crown and tiara were Student Council Executive Officer Representatives for the Class of 2020: Olivia Orren, Cate Craddock, Ariel Hambrick and Allen Wegener.
The Colors were presented by the Tyler Legacy JROTC cadets — Color Guard Commander and holding U.S. Flag: Cadet Petty Officer Second Class Oliver Horner; holder of Texas Flag: Cadet Seaman Nina Albright; Right Rifle Guard: Cadet Petty Officer Second Class Yanin Marquez and Left Rifle Guard: Cadet Seaman Morgan Wear.
Rockwall-Heath won the football game over the Red Raiders 49-33.