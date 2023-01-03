After three football seasons as the head football coach at Tyler Legacy High School, Joe Willis has announced his retirement.
“What it really boils down to is timing,” Willis said. “I started looking at the idea of actual retirement last spring and had some serious consideration. With Malia (Willis’ daughter) in eighth grade at Caldwell and about to go in to high school, I decided to go at least one more year. Coming out of this year, some retirement things changed and got better. Financially, it was a decision I needed to make, not to mention the fact that both kids are going to be in high school. Coaching takes away from them, and they need me to be a dad too. This allows me to do that.”
Willis has a career record as a head coach at four schools — Iraan, Cedar Park, Colleyville Heritage and Tyler Legacy — over 14 years with 113 wins and 62 losses, including a 25-10 playoff record in 12 of 14 seasons, six district championships, two state championship appearances and one state championship. In 14 seasons, his teams won at least ten games in five of those seasons. He was named coach of the year six times, including Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Coach of the year in 2012.
At Legacy, Willis led the Red Raiders to a record of 14-20 with two playoff wins, the first for the program since 2009. The Raiders went 6-6 in each of the first two seasons and finished 2-8 in 2022.
“I feel good about where this program is,” Willis said. “We had a rough year last year, but that was kind of expected. I think we played 10 sophomores and two freshmen on the varsity level. Those kids got a jump start on their career, and they are much further ahead. I felt strongly that we would leave the program in a better place than we found it. Our numbers are up, and I like our younger groups. I feel like they’re going to continue to build and be competitive.”
The next head football coach for the Red Raiders will be the program’s sixth head coach since Mike Owens left after 2010. The program had just two head coaches from 1986-2010. Since Owens left after 15 seasons, including a state championship in 2004, only one coach — Darrell Piske — has spent more than three seasons with the Red Raiders.
After one year for Randy Huffstickler in 2011, Piske led the program from 2011-15 before Clayton George in 2016. Kurt Traylor headed the program from 2017-19, and Willis took over in 2020.
Before that, Owens and Biff Peterson spent a combined 25 years leading the Red Raiders.
Willis said along with the timing for him personally and his family, the timing was also right for the program.
“If you do it at this time in the year, the school district has a chance to get a person in place before spring football,” Willis said. “It’s important to have somebody in place, go through spring ball and have a plan.”
Willis started at the school district in February 2020 and would have had the chance to go through spring football with the Red Raiders before COVID-19 forced a change of plans.
“We had a great plan,” Willis said. “We were going to get in early, go through spring ball and use the spring ball to develop the program. It didn’t work out. COVID had a different plan. I know exactly what it’s like to be behind on that. When I got to Colleyville Heritage, I came in after spring football. It’s a struggle. It’s better if you can get ahead of the situation, get a plan in place and set in your standards.”
Willis, who has been in education for 30 years, said this will also allow him to pursue a second career, though he isn’t sure exactly what that will be at this time.
“So many things have presented itself,” Willis said. “There are a lot of opportunities, now it’s a matter of working through which one we want to go with. It’s a good problem to have.”
Willis said he wasn’t sure if he would be working in football, but that he hopes to stay close to football in some capacity.
Willis and his wife, Amber’s, son, Daniel, is in the ninth grade, and their daughter, Malia, is in the eighth grade.