Seven Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed for four different sports on Friday morning inside the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
I’Onna Jones will play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kyleigh D’Spain will play soccer at Tyler Junior College, while teammate Elise Prince will play soccer at Friends University. Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Three Legacy baseball are headed to the next level, Tye Arden to National Park College, Walker Freeman to McLennan Community College and Tyler Priest to Seminole State College.
Jones was a four-time all-district selection for the Lady Raiders and was on the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Volleyball Team as a senior.
“I have never seen a kid persevere and overcome the number of obstacles thrown in their way like I’Onna Jones,” Legacy volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “She always did it with a smile on her face.”
Jones said North Texas was an easy choice for her.
“The program and the atmosphere was really welcoming,” Jones said. “I went to a camp down there in the summer, and it was basically like home.”
Jones had 240 kills and 40 blocks this season.
Jones said she will major in kinesiology.
D’Spain is a four-year varsity starter for the Lady Raiders.
“Kyleigh is an exceptionally gifted athlete,” Legacy girls soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “A lot of it is due to her hard work and relentless determination She is a blue-collar type of player who has worked extremely hard to get where she is going. She is very creative and disciplined, which matches her personality. This is one of the many reasons she a valuable leader and teammate. She could not play her junior year because of an ACL tear in her knee. However, she has returned stronger than before to lead our team into being the best in East Texas. Corey Rose at TJC has worked with her and watched her for years. He will be getting a solid player. She should fit in well with the national champion caliber players he will bring in worldwide.”
D’Spain said the mix of Rose and the proximity made TJC the perfect fit.
“It just felt like home, and Coach Rose is really just a great coach,” D’Spain said. “And I’m really close with my family, so I wanted to stay close to them.”
D’Spain said she plans to major in kinesiology.
Prince will head to Wichita, Kansas, to play for Friends University, which is an NAIA program in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“I loved how close-knit everyone was,” Prince said. “I got there and practiced with the team, and they were so nice to me. They were so welcoming, and so was the coach. I really feel like they want me and I belong in the program.”
Woodard said Prince’s work ethic has helped her reach this point.
“Elise is the hardest-working girl on our team,” Woodard said. “She spends countless hours outside of practice working on her own. That is how she has earned a chance to play competitively for another four years.”
Prince plans to major in chemistry.
Baxter plays soccer and football for the Red Raiders, but football is what he will pursue at the next level.
“I think it’s just too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Baxter said. “Football is something I enjoy, and I feel like I’m good enough to go to the next level, so it should be fun.”
Baxter will play for Tyler Junior College, so he will get to stay right at home.
“It’s right down the street, really easy to get there,” Baxter said. “I loved the coaching staff when I went over there on a visit. They were super welcoming, young and energetic. It’s something I want to be a part of, for sure. I still get to live at the house and play college football, which is perfect. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Baxter is a kicker and punter and has made 10 field goals and 97 extra points. As a punter, he had 47 punts for an average of 31.4 yards with a long of 67 yards.
“The thing I think is exciting about him is that he is a very good kicker now, but he hasn’t hit his ceiling yet,” Legacy kicking coach Chris Clemons said. “He is such a good athlete that he has the potential to be a special kicker if he keeps working and progressing.”
Baxter said his farthest field goal in practice was 62 yards. His long in a game was 49 yards, which forced overtime against crosstown rival Tyler. Legacy eventually won the game 29-27 in four overtimes.
“He handled pressure well,” former Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “He had one very critical 49-yard field goal to send us to overtime in the Tyler High game. It was a big moment for him. We are really proud of Christian. He’s a high academic, high character guy, always wanting to do the right thing for the team.”
Baxter said he will likely major in business.
Arden is in his first year with the Red Raiders, coming to Legacy with his father, Tim Arden, who is the new Legacy baseball coach.
“I could not be more proud of Tye,” Coach Arden said. “His dedication and hard work have allowed him to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a college baseball playeyr. I truly believe huge things are head for him in the next four years on the field and in life.”
Arden is going to National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
“The coaches are awesome,” Tye Arden said. “It’s a real beautiful town with good facilities and good campus.”
Arden plays first base and pitches. He played in the outfield last year for Brock as the Eagles advanced to the Class 3A championship game.
Arden said he plans to major in education.
Freeman is going to play for McLennan, which is located in Waco, which he said helped his decision.
“I just felt like it was home,” Freeman said. “I’ve always been a Baylor fan and I’ve loved Waco, so I was really excited when I got to go visit. I loved it. I loved the coaching staff and the environment that I saw in practices.”
Freeman said he will likely play in the outfield.
“Walker has been an absolute joy to coach,” Coach Arden said. “He is a special talent in baseball who also shows tremendous leadership on and off the field. I truly look forward to watching him excel at one of the best junior college programs in the country.”
Freeman said he plans to major in business.
Priest is going to Seminole, Oklahoma, to play for Seminole State College.
“I like how they do everything,” Priest said. “I know some players that are already there and am pretty good friends with them. I think it’s the best place for me to get to the next spot I want to be in for baseball.”
Priest said he will likely play in the outfield.
“Tyler is a rare baseball player and athlete,” Coach Arden said. “His combination of speed, hitting and fielding ability have translated into signing with a tremendous college baseball program. He is a terrific student and a great human being who I know will excel in whatever he chooses to do.”
Priest said he plans to major in business, later focusing on stats and data analytics.