Eighteen Clarkston Elementary students had a special visit from local athletes Tuesday morning.
Tyler Legacy High School football players surprised the students with gifts as part of the second annual "Adopt a Cougar" event.
“It was so fun,” Clarkston Elementary first-grader Denice Pringle screamed after opening her gifts.
Clarkston Elementary Principal Tara Hinton said the program was established last year in collaboration with Tyler Legacy’s head coach Joe Willis.
“Coach Willis and I collaborated together, this is something we’ve both done in previous schools when we were in the Central Texas area, so we just collaborated together and thought it would be something we would do here,” she said.
Hinton said each of the 18 students ranging from different grade levels were handpicked from teachers or the counselor.
“We got together with our teachers and counselors and we looked for students that are the most deserving and most needed,” Hinton said. “We got permission from their parents and we saw we could help them make their Christmas wish list come true.”
The event also featured a breakfast between the students and football players, who each "adopted" a child to surprise. Each athlete picked an ornament from a Christmas tree inside the field house, Willis said.
According to Willis, the football players looked forward to the event and purchased the gifts on their own.
Hinton said the ornament provided a list from each student that consisted of something on their wish list.
“They were very excited, they had no idea when we asked them what they wanted. They had to give us something that they needed, wanted and something they would read,” she said. “We incorporate reading because reading is the most important thing, we bring that education aspect into it.”
Willis said the players were especially excited to partner with a program that levels up character development.
“I think of football so much more than just a game and the training, it's a lot of character development. We really focus on that in our program and this is an opportunity for our kids to come and get to experience something they wouldn’t normally get in an everyday life, it's part of football as well,” he said.
The athletes were also surprised with Raider loot bags by the elementary students, which consisted of red, white and black items.
Hinton said she is grateful for Willis and the football team for bringing holiday cheer to the students.
“I just want to say I appreciate Coach Willis for adopting us and working with us in a partnership, because we’re all in the same team,” she said. “You can tell the Raiders are definitely leading by example and he’s done a great job with leading those young men and women to know that it's not always about getting but it's about giving.”