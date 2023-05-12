The Tyler Legacy football team took the field in front of a crowd Friday night for the first time in months, leaving the fans feeling anxious and excited for what’s to come this fall.
Fans packed the stands for the Red Raiders spring game, where the coaching staff saw bright spots as well as areas for improvement. The defense started off dominant, but as the scrimmage went along, the offense was able to claw back and make it a competitive outing.
“We had momentum shifts on both sides of the ball but it’s been like that all spring,” first-year head coach Beau Trahan said. “I wanted to see them competing and trying to get better as a group. It was good getting out here with the guys and seeing what we are working with. I really like the foundation of our football team. The kids are working hard, they feel great. We’ve built up some depth and now it’s time to take that and propel us into the fall.”
Trahan was introduced as the new coach of the Red Raiders on Jan. 26.
Trahan comes in with a 3-3 stack defensive scheme and a multiple/spread offense. Trahan had high praise for quarterback Luke Wolf and outside linebacker Brooks Gallagher along with the team as a whole for picking up on plays, calls and the overall essence of how Trahan wants the team to be run.
“(Wolf) really picked up the offense and has made strides every day,” Trahan said. “We threw a lot at these guys and they’ve started picking up what we are doing and are beginning to execute it on the field.”
At the end of the scrimmage, Trahan urged his players to work their tails off this summer and prove to everyone they are not the same program that finished 2-8 and 1-5 in District 10-6A in 2022.
“We’ve got great talent on this field,” Trahan said. “We talk about it, now we have to be about it. We are one heartbeat right now. It’s time to turn up, turn loose and shock the world. Now we’ve got some work to do. We ain’t there yet, but hey I embrace the work. Let’s work for each other and push each other.”
The team had 14 spring practices before Friday's scrimmage, which began with freshmen hitting the field followed by the varsity. No score was kept.
The Red Raiders will play a scrimmage at Marshall on Aug. 18 before officially opening the season on Aug. 25 at Lufkin.