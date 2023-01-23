Tyler ISD has called a special meeting of the board of trustees for 11 a.m. Thursday.
On the agenda is to consider the board approval of the hiring of a head football coach/campus athletic coordinator at Tyler Legacy High School.
The position became open on Jan. 3 when Joe Willis announced his retirement after going 14-20 in three seasons with the Red Raiders.
Willis led Legacy to two playoff victories in his time at the school, the first postseason wins for the program since 2009.
The next head football coach for the Red Raiders will be the program’s sixth head coach since Mike Owens left after 2010. The program had just two head coaches from 1986-2010. Since Owens left after 15 seasons, including a state championship in 2004, only one coach — Darrell Piske — has spent more than three seasons with the Red Raiders.
After one year for Randy Huffstickler in 2011, Piske led the program from 2011-15 before Clayton George in 2016. Kurt Traylor headed the program from 2017-19, and Willis took over in 2020.
Before that, Owens and Biff Peterson spent a combined 25 years leading the Red Raiders.
No name has been announced for the position, but Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football posted on Twitter that the leading candidate is a collegiate coach in Oklahoma who has significant ties to Texas high school football.
Tyler High School will also be considering approval of hiring its new head football coach/campus athletic coordinator this week, and that special-called meeting is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Rashuan Woods, who was a former All-America receiver at Oklahoma State University and most recently the Enid (Oklahoma) High School head football coach, is expected to be the new head coach of the Lions.