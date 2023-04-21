Tyler Legacy Class of 2024 defensive end Travis Jackson announced his commitment to TCU on Friday morning.
“110% committed!!!!!” Jackson posted on Twitter.
110% committed!!!!! @CoachBeauTrahan @CharlesMossFB @_CoachJmac #COMMITTED #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/OvXW3QcLYL— Travis Jackson (@thaboitj) April 21, 2023
Jackson is a four-star recruit by the On3Composite rankings and rated as the No. 24 edge rusher in the country by 247Sports.
Jackson recently has offers from multiple programs, including one from Alabama on April 12. He picked up an offer from TCU on April 14.
Jackson decided it was time to announce his commitment to the Horned Frogs.
“I want to go because it feels like home and I love their defense because it’s similar,” Jackson said. “The coaching staff is amazing and they’re a top team in country.”
Jackson visited TCU on April 15.
“They took care of me on visit and it felt like I was already a part of the team,” Jackson said.
As a junior, Jackson had 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures, two passes broken up, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.