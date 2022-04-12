For the first time in Tyler Legacy High School history, the color guard team walked away with a Grand Champion RAA title after competing at the North Texas Colorguard Association Grand Championship at the end of March.
At the March 26 competition, the team showcased its flag execution, dance execution, and creativity against 42 other participating color guard teams from the Dallas and Central Texas area.
“We worked so hard to get to this moment, to have our names called for first place,” senior Color Guard Captain Avery Curbow said. “I have never felt such great pride in myself and especially my team, getting to stand there with my new family members (teammates) was an amazing experience."
Freshman Aaliyah Thatcher said, “It felt amazing to win the title of Grand Champions in my first year. We worked hard for it, and it was worth every minute.”
Stephanie Lenhart, associate director of Tyler Legacy Band, took on the role of directing the color guard for the first time after directors decided to revamp the team and make a change, she said.
The team consists of 26 team members, and only three of those members have experience, Lenhart said.
“Twenty-three of them have never done color guard before in their lives before this year, so our expectation of them was just to learn, grow and to develop. We never had expectations of them winning, we wanted them to do that for sure, but we just wanted them to be the best that they could be,” she said.
Lenhart said the award was even more special for the team since it was something they weren’t expecting.
“The fact that they got first place was a complete surprise and an absolute joy because it wasn't something we were expecting. The fact again that they're all brand new, it just made it the most rewarding experience as a teacher,” she said.
Lenhart said the spring competitive season consisted of many months of writing choreography and rehearsing. Prior to the championships, students had to compete in at least two prior competitions to qualify for the Grand Championships where they earned first place in their classification and made it to top 10 in another competition in order to advance to finals.
During the finals, the team earned a score of 87.43, which was a full two points higher than the second-place team.
According to Lenhart, the finals competition performance was four minutes long and was centered around American pride and accomplishments the country has had.
The team conducted a choreographed performance involving flag work and acting, she said.
Lenhart said overall the competition brought the color guard and band program together as a team, and it aims to create a bigger message for students.
“We try to strive for them to feel like they're part of something bigger than themselves,” she said. “It just really made us feel like a really strong team together ... It just set the tone for things to come in the future.”
The Tyler Legacy Color Guard is under the direction of Lenhart and Sydney Hathcock and a part of the Tyler Legacy High School Band program.