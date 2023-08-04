Tyler Legacy’s first fall under new head football coach Beau Trahan will begin on Monday.
“We’re so excited,” Trahan said. “It’s not getting here quick enough. We got a taste of it this week with the freshmen. The guys are pumped up and ready to go. The team average lifts have jumped up. We want to see the fruits of our labor, put it together and win some games.”
Trahan was hired in January and got to go through spring with the Red Raiders.
“That was huge,” Trahan said. “Seeing the progress the guys made from Day 1 of the spring to Day 15. And then the guys worked hard in the summer, and we were able to see the gains they made from the spring. Heading into the fall, we won’t have to focus as much on teaching as we would have had to without the spring. We will add some wrinkles here and there, but we hope to see a lot of retention from the spring.”
While practice starts on Monday, full contact drills can’t begin until Aug. 12.
“I just want to see them flying around, having a great attitude and having some juice,” Trahan said. “I want to see them being great practice players. Be in a position to make plays on offense and break them up on defense. We want it to be a crisp run through.”
The Red Raiders went 2-8 last season and bring back eight starters on offense and seven starters on defense.
“I think we’re talented at receiver,” Trahan said. “We have a number of guys that will help us and keep fresh bodies on the field. Our quarterback play picked up from February to now. He’s a different guy.
“Our defensive line is solid. We are good at linebacker. And we have a good core in the secondary. I think we are going to be pretty strong defensively.”
Luke Wolf is back at quarterback after throwing for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns and running for 717 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
Two of the returners on defense are defensive lineman Travis Jackson and linebacker Brooks Gallagher. Jackson, a TCU commit, had 63 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last season. Gallagher had 117 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and a blocked kick.
Trahan said special teams will be an area the Red Raiders will look to work on in practice with the season opener getting closer.
“We will focus in on some special teams,” Trahan said. “It’s a phase of the game we want to get to where we’re very good at them, know the rules and situations and don’t let that phase of the game hurt us.
“We always can get better at tackling. We want to work on getting better up front, because that’s where you win games. We need to protect the football, protect the passer and move people up front. I want to see how we handle physicality.”
Legacy will scrimmage at Marshall on Aug. 18 before opening the 2023 season Aug. 25 at Lufkin. The Red Raiders will face Tyler High Sept. 1 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium as the designated road team. Legacy’s official home opener is Sept. 15 against Texas High.