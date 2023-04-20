Tyler Legacy’s baseball game at North Forney on Tuesday night was stopped in the fifth inning due to suspected gunshots in the parking lot.
“I didn’t hear it, but about eight gunshots went off,” Tyler Legacy baseball coach Tim Arden said. “My son (Tye Arden), he was at first base, and he heard it. All of our kids heard it and their coaches and players heard it.”
Arden said an assistant coach from North Forney told Arden the police were shutting everything down.
“The best idea was to clear the field and get everybody out of there,” Arden said. “Our main priority is to make sure the kids are safe.
“As soon as they canceled and told me what happened, we wanted to get our stuff fast and get to the bus and make sure we were out of the open and away from any possible harm.”
Arden said he was told by North Forney coaches that police said somebody shot into the air.
North Forney held a 2-0 lead with one out of the bottom of the fifth inning when the game was stopped.
Tyler Priest had a double for the Red Raiders, and Landon Brown had a single.
Cooper Moore pitched the first four innings and allowed two runs — one earned — on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks in four innings. Camden Howard had just recorded his first out in the bottom of the fifth when the game was halted.
Preston Crow had allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts through five innings for North Forney.
The teams are scheduled to complete the game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at North Forney High School, weather permitting. North Forney is also scheduled to play Tyler Legacy at 7 p.m. Friday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.