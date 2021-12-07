Tyler Legacy band wraps up season with 'electricity in the air', second place at competition

The Tyler Legacy High School Band recently received second place after competing against 30 schools at the Lone Star Classic Drumline Contest. The placement is the second highest score the percussion has ever received in school history.
Tyler Legacy stood under the Standstill II Silver Division Classification which consists of a category with larger drumlines and more intermediate level competition.
With a 12-minute slot, the drumline that consists of 29 students showed off their dedication and all the hard work they've put in this season.
The UIL Program consisted of “Enter the Galaxy” by Paul Lovatt-Cooper for the first movement, “The Wedding” by James Horner for the second and “Launch” from "Interstellar Suite" by Amin Bhatia.
The competition, which was held before Thanksgiving break, was judged in three categories which were performance effectiveness, repertoire and execution.
The season started in June and the process to gather the drumline started in March, according to Darriel Montgomery, Assistant Band Director and Percussion Director of Tyler Legacy High School.
Montgomery said the contest is really competitive and the second place is a huge honor due to the comparison of other schools that compete.
“A lot of the schools that go to these types of contests are from Dallas, so there are lots of universities in the area, lots of money, lots of percussion staff, private lessons, and we don’t have any of that,” he said. “Second is cool but it's even better knowing that we had the decks stacked against us, it's just me and the kids.”
Montgomery said the students were disciplined all year and faced some challenging music. He said the work they put in goes beyond just receiving recognition.
“From the beginning, I stressed as much as I could to the students that it's not so much about the contest but it's a vehicle to get us to be the best version of ourselves. What I really wanted for them is to have one performance that they could look back on and go like, ‘Wow.’ I want them to be able to look back at this time and smile and be proud of what they did,” he said.
He said the season was very special and spoke about a moment he shared with the students that he wished others had witnessed.
“Our last rehearsal was Thursday night. We were in the band hall and there was just almost visible electricity in the air, the way they were performing. It was one of the coolest experiences I’ve had as a teacher and I’ve been teaching for almost 10 years. I said, ‘This was what I wanted for you the whole time, I don’t care how we do on Saturday, you got that and this has been a successful season,’” he said.
Kenny Wells, Tyler Legacy Percussion section leader, and Caelyn Kisamore, Front Ensemble Percussion section leader, are both seniors and were honored to get the recognition from the contest.
“We’re seniors and we’ve been doing this for four years. It’s amazing the growth from the percussion section my freshman year to what we showed at Lonestar this year,” Kissamore said. “The growth is just huge, we’re so proud of everyone that was involved. All of our groups did very well and we all worked hard for it.”
Wells added, “Getting second place this year felt so amazing. If you look at videos where we started in June or pictures, it's really incredible to see how far we came."
Montgomery showed gratitude toward the students and all their hard work.
“I'm proud of them, not for how we did but for how they pushed themselves beyond what they thought was possible. I want to thank them for trusting me and the process,” he said.