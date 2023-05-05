It was a multiple sport day of collegiate signings on Friday at Tyler Legacy High School.
Red Raiders and Lady Raiders signed letters for basketball, track, soccer and volleyball during a ceremony at the TLHS Varsity Gymnasium.
Teammates, classmates, coaches, family and friends were on hand for the festivities.
Signing were Avery Armstrong (University of Kansas, track), Noe Robles (Tyler Junior College, soccer), Nate Tozette (Tyler Junior College, soccer), Ja'Kayla White (Cedar Valley Community College, basketball) and Ahava Young (North Central Texas, volleyball).
AVERY ARMSTRONG
Armstrong is not only excited about competing for the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Conference, but also attending basketball games at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
She is scheduled to run 400-meter hurdles in college. At Legacy, he has been on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays as well as competing in 300-meter hurdles.
Armstrong, a four-year member of the varsity, helped set the school record of three minutes and 59 seconds in the 4x4 relay. She also had personal best of 47.5 seconds in the 300 hurdles. She anchored the 4x4 relay that won gold in district and area.
She picked KU over Oklahoma. Armstrong plans to major in biology and eventually go to dental school.
“Avery’s accomplishments are a result of her being one of the hardest working student athletes that I have been around in 28 years of coaching," TL track coach Corey Chancellor said. "I know without a doubt that she will be successful at the next level because she possesses the right work ethic, and she is driven to be great."
NOE ROBLES
Robles joins four of his brothers in playing soccer for TJC.
"I grew up around the TJC program and the coaches," Robles said. "My brothers have won national championships there and I would like to help TJC win one too."
Robles scored a school record 109 career goals and set a school record with 34 goals wthis season. He had 47 assists.
“Congratulations on one of the most successful careers in Tyler Legacy history and 40 years of UIL soccer," Legacy soccer coach Marty German said. "Noe was a 4-year starter and has led our team in goals all four years. We have won three straight district titles, with Noe as a captain the past two seasons. He culminated his high school career with a record-setting season and was voted to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-State first Team. He is now taking his talents to TJC, which has a tradition of being a top-5 school nationally every year.”
He picked TJC over a number of schools, including Iowa Western.
Nobles was a three-time district Most Valuable Player.
NATE TOZETTE
Tozette will join Robles at TJC, picking the Apaches over UT Tyler.
Tozette scored 27 goals for the Red Raiders this season with 38 assists.
“Congratulations on a strong four-year varsity career with Tyler Legacy soccer," Germany said. "We have watched Nate grow into a strong attacking presence in the last four years,and opponents try to contain his combination of strength and speed out on the wing. He is always near the top on our team and in our district in assists, which has helped him to get named District 10-6A Midfielder of the Year and was voted to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-Region Team. His strong play has helped lead us to three straight district titles, for which Nate was named captain this past season."
Tozette would like to be a firefighter after college.
JA'KAYLA WHITE
"I am so excited and joyful of being able to continue my education and play a sport I love in college," said White, who picked Cedar Valley over Richland College, among other schools.
She is expected to play point guard and shooting guard for the Suns. White was a second-team all-district player as a senior.
“Ja'Kayla is a two-year varsity player that has improved dramatically," Lady Raiders coach Ross Barber said."She stepped up in the point guard field, especially on the defensive end. Ja'Kayla has been a great teammate and a hard worker. Those attributes will serve her well at the next level and in life.”
White plans to follow in the footsteps of her mother and become a nurse.
AHAVA YOUNG
"I am super duper excited," Young said of the signing with North Central Texas Community College of Gainesville. "I am especially excited about being able to play the sport I love and continue my education."
Young is expected to play outside the NCTCC volleyball squad. She was first-team all-district and led the Lady Raiders in kills.
"Ahava Young stepped up in a huge way the past two seasons by playing a position that was best for the team and not always what was best for her," TL volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. "She thrived.”
She plans to major in psychology.