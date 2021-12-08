The truck driving shortage is set to hit a historic high and Tyler Junior College is working to help fill the growing need with their truck driving training program.
The $791.7 billion trucking industry hauls 72.5% of all freight transported in the United States and employs about 6% of all full-time workers, according to a press release from TJC.
Due to current world events, plus the loss of drivers due to attrition, the American Trucking Associations estimates this year the truck driver shortage will hit a high of just over 80,000 drivers.
“Our mission includes providing comprehensive programs that meet the needs of our community. The current truck driver shortage is a challenge within our region, and TJC is prepared to meet that challenge through our truck driver training program," said Brent Wallace, dean of the TJC School of Continuing Studies.
Offered through the TJC School of Continuing Studies and in partnership with Career Trucking School Inc., the program provides students with driving instruction and hands-on experience.
The TJC program is currently being offered in two parts: Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Written Skills and Professional Truck Driver Training.
Qualified program applicants must have a high school diploma or a GED certificate.
Students are required to be at least 21, have an acceptable driving record, pass a Department of Transportation physical exam, have the ability to read, write and speak English, and meet the requirements of the Motor Carrier Federal Safety Regulations, Qualifications of Drivers.
Joyce Hill, of Chandler, has been managing payroll for her husband’s trucking business for several years, and has recently decided to become a truck driver herself.
She said the program has not only helped her learn how to drive a truck but has assisted her in different ways.
“I’ve learned so much, and the instructors here are awesome. You learn a little more every day. (The program) has not only helped me in learning to drive, it has also made me more aware of the conditions on the road and road etiquette,” Hill said.
Gary Parker, of Tyler, said the TJC program has inspired him to get into the trucking business with his son.
“I’ve got a construction business and it’s up and running; so I’m doing a midlife career change, and my son and I are getting into the trucking business together,” Parker said. “He has already been through the school and gotten his license, and he’s got a couple of trucks on the road, and now I’m going through the school. It’s going well. I believe it’s a great program.”
“There’s a need for (drivers), so if you go through this program, you get in here and you learn it, they will help you find a job.”
For full details on the program, go to TJC.edu/ContinuingStudies/TruckDriving.