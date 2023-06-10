In a room full of Aggies and Apaches supporters, Texas A&M and Tyler Junior College announced Friday morning the launch of the Texas A&M Engineering Academy.
“We believe wholeheartedly in authentic partnerships, as they are a key pillar of our strategic plan,” said TJC President and CEO Dr. Juan E. Mejia. “Texas A&M approached the college and laid out an innovative approach to this seamless pathway between our institutions — and in a high-demand field. This partnership will create even more success stories for our hard-working, deserving students, right here at home.”
The Texas A&M Engineering Academy is the first of its kind of program to offer a more affordable and convenient way of earning an engineering degree, thanks to the inspiration and innovation of Texas A&M President, Dr. Katherine Banks.
“It is so wonderful and exciting to be here,” Banks said. “This is certainly one of the prettiest campuses for our engineering academy.”
Banks brought the idea together as a way to not only meet the state’s growing demands for engineers, but for students interested to attend one of the top engineering universities.
“It started… in 2012 when I arrived and learned from many industry representatives throughout the state that we needed more engineers in the state of Texas,” she said. “It was holding back our economy to not have more engineers for specific areas of business.”
In Texas, the projected need for engineers in the workforce is 51,000 by 2028. To meet this need, universities and two-year colleges must work together to bridge the gap and attract and retain students who are interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) fields.
Unlike traditional transfer programs, students admitted into the engineering academy are Texas A&M students from day one.
“It's gonna be amazing what happens for the kids here,” said John Sharp, Texas A&M University System Chancellor. “They're gonna save tens of thousands of dollars. They’re going to be students at this community college and students at Texas A&M. They’ll be able to get football tickets if they want.”
Students are co-enrolled between Texas A&M and TJC, taking mathematics, science and core curriculum courses while taking engineering courses from Texas A&M faculty at TJC.
“There are so many aspects about this academy that's going to be so incredibly important for our community,” said Dr. Cliff Boucher, Ph.D, Dean of TJC School of Engineering, Mathematics and Sciences. “We're really excited to have those students here after looking over a lot of the other academies. There are eight academies already in existence and I did visit with a lot of them… I think in the end it's going to really increase the exposure and the enrollments in our own engineering program just because I think that the students, when they're looking at what they want to do in their engineering path, if they're not getting in, into the main cohort that's on the A&M campus or they are looking to save some money in tuition by being here.”
By taking up to four semesters at TJC, students can save up to $40,000.
“Engineers impact the society, the community, the world in various ways and very rightly so,” Boucher said. “An engineer basically figures out how to make things come together to form the products that we use everyday. Mechanical engineering can be anywhere from working with the auto industry and how cars are designed and made and functioned, suspension, engine, everything else all the way to how an elevator works.”
“As chair of the engineering department, I'm very excited because Texas A&M of course is in the top 10 in the nation in every field of engineering,” said Dr. Rebecca Owens, Ph.D, Professor and Department Chair of Physical Sciences at TJC.
According to the U.S. News & World Report, Texas A&M College of Engineering is ranked in the top 10 in the nation for best public engineering schools.
“We're excited that we'll be able to team up and have this affiliation… they'll be taking courses in engineering through Texas A&M through my department, but they'll be taking our physics classes and everything through us,” Owens said. “So it's a great opportunity on all ends, and I am really proud of this partnership.”
Tyler native Addyson Campbell currently attends Texas A&M College of Engineering but wished something like it had been offered when she was still in Tyler.
“I know that without a doubt if the Engineering Academy Program was available to me at the time when I was making my college decision, I would have been very, very interested,” she said. “I can see all the benefits that the program will offer to TJC students working toward a world-class degree at an amazing cost.”
There are 22 majors in the engineering program: Computer Engineering, Electric Systems Engineering Tech, Interdisciplinary Engineering, Multidisciplinary Engineering Tech, Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, Environmental Engineering, Manufacturing & Mechanical Engineering Tech, Nuclear Engineering, Architectural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Data Engineering, Industrial Distribution, Materials Science & Engineering, Ocean Engineering, Biological & Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering.
“These students are going to be advised by both Texas A&M staff and faculty and also by TJC staff and faculty just to make sure that they have that very smooth transition to Texas A&M,” said Dr. David De Sousa, Ph.D, Associate Director of Engineering Academies at Texas A&M. “A great benefit of this program too is that they're going to have resources available to them both through TJC and Texas A&M University, which is amazing. So, these students will get a Texas A&M ID card, they will have access to most of our facilities in College Station as well.”
The first step is to apply at TJC and submit a prequalification application. Prequalified students will be sent a link to a special Texas A&M Engineering Academy Application,
The second step, once admitted into the program, is to enroll in the courses at TJC.
After one or two years of co-enrollment, students will move on to the third step: transition, which will take place at Texas A&M, to complete their bachelor’s degree.
The first cohort of students at TJC will start the program in Fall 2023.