With a goal to alleviate stress and promote a healthy body and mind, Tyler Junior College hosted a wellness expo for students and staff Wednesday on its main campus.
The event was held to educate students about all the resources available around them that can benefit their mental and physical health, and overall emotional well-being. Organized by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the expo saw participation from over 20 booths that consisted of outside community services but also TJC resources.
Gigi Delk, computer science teacher and advisor for Phi Theta Kappa society, said since school is now well underway, now is an important time to make sure they're checking in on their health.
“This event is strategically placed at the fifth week of school because this is when the first test is coming out, home sickness kind of sets in," Delk said.
Some students end up feeling like they've failed and leave college, Delk said, because the stress can be so heavy. The resources on display Wednesday were a way of showing students they have support around them.
"... Students don't often realize their physical wellness ties in with their academic wellness," she said.
Not just that, but financial wellness is part of overall well-being as well. Several banks and advisors were on site to talk with the students about organizing their personal finances.
Students roamed the event asking questions and finding out more information about services such as financial advising, mental health assistance and academic advising. There were also activities to help ease stress. such as rock painting, pottery making and playing with emotional-support dogs from local nonprofit Therapet.
“It's a big event all focused on making students feel better about themselves, be healthy and watch their academics,” said Delk.
Business major and senior at TJC, Hailey Robinette, said the event was an asset for students, who deal with all sorts of stress.
“As a student, it could be so stressful going through college, especially if you’re living on your own for the first time. Getting involved on campus and being part of events like this means you’re relieving some stress which keeps students from either dropping out or going home, or maybe getting so stressed and overwhelmed that they can't get their studying done and get bad grades,” Robinette said.
Besides stress, Delk also mentioned that the event was an opportunity to network and connect with local organizations as students navigate through the campus and may not be aware of all the services.
“This is such an important time for students, this is that two- or three-week period where we want to reach out and make sure students engage with organizations,” she said.
The event returned for the first time since before the pandemic.