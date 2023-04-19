Inside the Rogers Student Center of Tyler Junior College, the hallway outside the Apache Rooms was lined with flags of numerous countries. Many represented students who attend TJC.
“We are an extremely diverse community,” said Dr. Tam Nannen, dean of students.
To honor its diversity and celebrate culture, TJC hosted its 31st annual International and Passport Day on campus on Tuesday.
“We had a lot of students who were very eager to talk about their country,” Nannen said.
Through art, music, dance and food, students got an up-close look at cultures from around the world.
“I did look at some tables, played a game, tried the food mostly… but I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Hailey Perez. “I love seeing a little more diversity.”
Tables included artifacts, traditional snacks and even some clothing of each country’s cultural heritage. There were representatives of the respective countries who spoke to attendees, educating them about their country.
This event began in 1992 by Dr. Manoucher Khosorowshahi, where the objective was not only for students, faculty and the community to get to know other countries but for the students to talk about their cultures.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate cultures… and for students to interact with one another,” Nannen said.
According to Nannen, there are roughly 150 international students from 52 countries on campus.
Countries like Germany, Bulgaria, South African, Japan and much more were present.
Ayaka Gushima, who was one of the hosts of a popular table, Japan, said a lot of students seem to like the Japanese snacks.
“Japan is a very traditional country… we have a lot of history and it seems like people like learning a little bit about it,” she said.
Entertainment included bagpipes by Jimmy Mitchell, a martial arts demonstration by Songham Martial Arts Academy, Apache Steel Pan Ensemble by Tom McGowan, Songs of Spain by Barbara Moro and Songs of Israel by Dr. Neal Katz.
The U.S. Passport Office also had a table set up with passport applications for those who needed to apply for one or renew.
The event was free and open to the public.
“This really is a community effort,” Nannen said.