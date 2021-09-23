With COVID-19 restrictions in place, and with students' health as priority, Tyler Junior College celebrated its 95th Founders Day in a safe manner.
Tyler Junior College was founded on Sept. 17, 1926, with a mission to improve the lives of East Texans by providing access to higher education close to home.
“Here we are 95 years later, almost 100 years of an institution who has been serving the community,” said Tyler Junior College President Dr. Juan E. Mejia.
Mejia considers being President of TJC a “dream come true” and couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments of the campus.
As TJC gets closer to the 100-year mark, Mejia states his excitement for the legacy to continue and for the community to continue making connections to the campus.
“There’s something symbolic about the 100 years, because that's a century of black and gold in this community. It’s great to drive around and have people say ‘Hey, I am a student at TJC. My parents went there, my grandparents went there, my son or daughter,’ people have connections to the college,” said Mejia.
For future plans, Mejia states that TJC received its accreditation all the way to the year 2031, which is something he is very proud of.
He also mentioned a strong strategic plan ‘that will take the campus to the year 2026,’ which will fall on the 100th anniversary of the campus.
“The strategic plan tells us about what we value. We value unity, caring, integrity, empowerment and excellence. We’re going to achieve that by doing education excellence, stellar service, innovative programming and authentic partnerships. If we do those things we’re going to do great for our communities,” he said.
“We want to completely celebrate that we are here to not only serve Tyler, but the East Texas region the best we can.”
TJC is currently in the middle of a comprehensive master plan that launched a few months ago. The plan allows the East Texas community, staff and students to voice their concerns and opinions about the campus.
This masterplan is preparing a future vision for what TJC wants to look like in the next ten years from now on.
Mejia encourages students, parents and community to fill out the master plan survey, which has a deadline of completion by Sept. 30.
“We encourage everybody to go to the webpage and complete the survey about anything they want to tell the college and that’s going to be used to help guide the future of our institution for decades to come,” said Mejia.
The survey can be found at https://www.plantjc.com/provide-input.
Mejia wants to show gratitude towards the East Texas community for allowing the campus to grow every year and their constant support.
“We love this community, it's a great place,” Mejia said. “By working together we’re going to make it the greatest place in the country.”
Today, TJC serves more than 12,000 students per semester and continues to embody the true sense of the term “community,” with a mission to champion student and community success.