The Texas Workforce is set to host a job fair on Thursday with over 40 employers ready and willing to hire those who attend the event.
The job fair will take place at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church at 1615 Texas College Road in Tyler from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers hope this fair will provide opportunities for those looking for employment. Employers in attendance will be from a variety of different industries.
“The Texas Workforce will come with an array of services designed to help persons go back to work. Opportunities for training, child care, and other services,” said a press release from Texas Workforce.
Employers looking to hire and interested in participating at the job fair, can contact Robert Reagins at (903) 747-1330 to register.