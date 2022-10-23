Tyler ISD’s Moore MST Magnet School held its second annual multicultural fair Saturday showcasing different countries and cultures with educational booths, silent auctions, children activities, food trucks, live performances and music.
Kristina Hastings, English as a second language lead and multicultural affairs chair at the school, said the campus had a good turnout this past year, so it was brought back with more cultural booths and entertainment.
Although booths represented different countries, some were from local nonprofit groups and other East Texas organizations. Hasting said the event aims to merge the school and the community together.
“We reached out to them. We started doing that last year because we wanted to provide some opportunities for our families and to learn about things that might benefit them in the community,” she said.
Moore seventh-grader Anas Javed was part of the United States booth. He was excited to tell attendees about his country.
Anas said he couldn’t attend this past year's multicultural fair but was happy to be able to be part of it this year, especially since it showcases different cultures.
“I think it's an important event because all these people are learning about different cultures and opening up to different cultures and maybe learning new things that they never would have thought about,” he said.
Other than the educational booths, attendees enjoyed live performances from Moore’s orchestra members, dance groups from Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler, Ballet Folklorico 2000 and more.