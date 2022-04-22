Representing a variety of industries and with a goal to recruit the upcoming generation of leaders, over 80 local businesses gathered at Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center for an Opportunity Fair that allowed 1,600 CTE students a chance to network and get an insight of job positions.
Jessica Brown, CTE work-based learning coordinator, said the fair was originally implemented in 2018 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has been absent for the past two years.
Brown said the main goal of the fair is to open the eyes of students and showcase the local businesses and organizations that are currently available, especially as they close out their high school careers. She also mentioned how the event caters to businesses.
“There has been a huge gap in the workforce lately and it’s great that they can come and talk to our students about maybe helping fulfilling some of those issues they may be having,” she said.
Businesses in attendance included UT Health East Texas, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Brookshire’s, Southside Bank, Tyler Fire Department and more. Brown mentioned that a variety of businesses were eager to participate during this year's event.
“As long as it represented one of our programs of study we were happy to have them,” she said.
During the event, students networked with businesses, handed resumes and took away an insight about industries in the East Texas area.
Payton Weidman, City of Tyler’s Communication Department Public Information Officer, was in attendance representing one of the various tables representing the City of Tyler. She mentioned the importance of the event for students and the community.
“I think it's wonderful to show such a variety of what’s here in Tyler for different industries, different job options, that way if somebody loves Tyler and has grown up here and wants to stay here their entire life then they know they can do that,” Weidman said. “We have a variety of businesses that are willing to work with them at a young age and foster their development.”
A few examples of opportunities that Weidman was showcasing were internships for the media department such as videographer opportunities, camera work for city council, graphic design, website design and social media internships.
The event was hosted throughout the day which allowed all CTE students to participate and navigate through the variety of tables.
Courtney Walls, Health Science teacher at CTC, was roaming through the recruiting businesses and mentioned the impact of the event, especially the networking opportunities it offers.
“It’s huge to get the community itself involved with the students during and leaving out of school when they graduate, if they make connections here then who knows what opportunities that may lead to going forward,” he said.