Although it's summer and classes are out, Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs is still finding ways to impact its students.
On Wednesday morning, students Jackson Cromeans, 4, and Dillon Welch, 18, could be seen horse riding in the arena located on part of the campus.
With a huge smile on his face and full of excitement, Welch put on his helmet and made his way to the horse, Tia.
Tia, along with five other horses, are used for therapeutic horseback riding for students with disabilities at Boshears.
Janice McDaniel, therapeutic horseback riding instructor, has been part of the program for 16 years and has seen the ways it changes lives.
“Many, many times the students surprise us and they’re so capable and amazing,” she said. “The horse can bring out things and this environment can bring capabilities that may not come out in a different setting.”
Although students are learning about riding a horse, McDaniel said there's more to the activity than learning the skill.
“The trust, confidence, and security of engaging with them is what the magic is,” she said.
According to McDaniel, horseback riding offers students the opportunity to enhance their communication skills, patience, ability to focus, behavioral skills, muscle strength and also ease them if they’re having a bad day.
“It’s not really about the activity that you’re doing, when I’m telling them to turn or stop, it's about communication,” she said.
As Welch rode the horse in the morning with the help of McDaniel, she mentioned how the activity has helped him.
“He’s saying a few other words more clearly all the time, and that’s very exciting with Dillon and getting his mind to focus down," she said. "He has so much to say, so many things to think about and to get him to kind of focus is one of my main goals down here and to focus for a little while."
Currently the therapeutic horseback riding activity consists of 40 to 50 students who are chosen by recommendations through parents, teachers and therapists, McDaniel said.
The activity happens three times a week and most students ride one day a week, but it also varies by student.
McDaniel said the activity connects to whatever the student may be working on, especially applying the skills learned during the activity into the classroom and outside of school.
“If we can help them be more productive in school and more successful in their life, we did our job,” she said.
The horses used for the program all have one thing in common– personality of nurturing, she said.
Brooke Parker, director at Wayne D. Boshears Center, said the best thing about the horseback riding activity is the different horses and how they cater to different students.
“Everything is individualized. We have a variety of horses to meet individual needs, we have a variety of equipment to meet individual needs. The activities that she does with each student is individualized, the length of time of each lesson is individualized,” Parker said.
Parker said the activity originally began years ago when the campus was part of St. Louis School, which started as a recreational riding activity.