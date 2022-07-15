With a cafeteria filled with loved ones, three students at Tyler ISD’s Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs graduated and received their diplomas Thursday.
The 2022 graduates consisted of T’Kwalon Lamar Bradley, John Stephen McGhee and Ryan Joseph Webber.
Students conducted their last participation on the campus by leading the ceremony with the pledge of allegiance and the "Star Spangled Banner."
Tyler ISD’s Deputy Superintendent Ronald Jones gave remarks during the graduation in which he thanked the seniors and families of the students.
“Parent, I definitely want to thank you guys for trusting Tyler ISD with your students, it's definitely a pleasure and God's work here at Boshears,” he said.
Jones, accompanied by the board of trustees, said Boshears' graduation is one of the best days of the year.
“This is always one of our favorite days of the year because we know the challenges that our graduates face throughout life and we certainly appreciate the effort that they put in to have made it this far. We’re excited about what the future holds for them..,” he said.
As loved ones fought back tears, KiShun Bradley, mother of 18-year-old graduate T’Kwalon Bradley, was in a whirl of emotions during and prior to the ceremony.
“Today I’m all right but yesterday I woke up crying all day. It’s a bittersweet moment because he was an identical twin and they were 13 weeks premature, the twin died at seven months. They didn’t expect T’Kwalon to pass 3 years old, there’s been a lot of obstacles to get here,” she said. “He has made a whole bunch of changes since he’s been here at this school, he has improved so much. I’m just happy.
"To be able to see him go across the stage, him being able to do it and me being alive to see him do it, I’m just grateful for all that. It's a great moment for me.”
Bradley said she is excited for the graduates, especially with the accomplishments they’ve made during their education career.
“I’m just excited for him and all the other students too because I’ve seen them grow and become better. I’m just so proud of all of them, it's just amazing,” she said.
Bradley’s son T’Kwalon started his journey at Boshears in 2015, she mentioned that in order to attend the campus she made the big decision of leaving her hometown and relocating to Tyler.
“I actually moved away from my hometown in Marshall for my son to come to this school, since it's just a school for kids with special needs. I feel anyone that has a child with special needs should give Boshears a chance because they will not fail you. I think it's the biggest chance and opportunity that kids with special needs have here in East Texas,” she said. “I’m so thankful for this school and them having my son and taking care of him all these years, teaching him all these things and making him better which is making me better.”
Director of Boshears Brooke Parker said the graduation is a yearly celebration for staff, family and students.
“One of the things that is beautiful is that so many of our staff members have worked with these students because they’ve been here for multiple years and for them to be able to come and be like, ‘I had that student when they were in sixth grade now they’re graduating high school.’ It's just a really great time and opportunity to celebrate all of their accomplishments,” Parker said.
Along with each senior receiving their diplomas and being greeted by the board of trustees, reflection videos were shown to attendees showcasing each graduate. Each family also received a gift bag from the campus and PTA.