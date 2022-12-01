In celebration of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Tyler ISD’s Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School hosted a friendly soccer competition ‘Copa entre Generaciones’ or ‘Cup within Generations' between students and staff.
Families were cozied up in blankets and in their winter gear Wednesday night cheering on the players at Caldwell Soccer Field. Some even brought in posters to showcase their full support.
Mina Naranjo, principal of Birdwell Immersion School, said the current World Cup inspired the event. She considers the activity a once in a lifetime opportunity since it was occurring during school time, making it easier to align with curriculum.
She said the game was a way for the campus body to ‘let loose’ and have fun besides the full focus on academics that the campus always strives for.
For those in attendance, the game was also the first time the campus merged bilingual parents and other parents in a big community event since the campus became a magnet school prior to COVID-19, said Naranjo.
Naranjo said soccer is the campus' favorite sport and mentioned that the middle school students have been wanting to play a friendly soccer game against the staff.
Once the request was in the works, she said many students and faculty members were interested in participating.
“We had a lot of teachers who were interested and staff that aren't teachers, but work at the school and teachers who have their kids at our school even if they don’t work at our school,” she said.
She also said that other district teachers wanted to participate, allowing the game to unite more individuals as a community. According to Naranjo, about 16 students and 20 to 25 adults participated.
In between the staff who were playing in the game, Alejandra Grijalva, teacher at Birdwell and Tyler ISD’s 2022 district secondary teacher of the year, was found running the field.
Although Grijalva is a runner, this is the first time she played soccer. She doesn’t consider herself a ‘sports person’ but was happy to try and be part of the game.
She said the event was a way for staff to participate with students allowing academics and a fun way to socialize to merge. She also said it was important for the campus to do this, since soccer is very important for many in Hispanic households.
“I think it's important because I also think it's part of our culture, we grew up with soccer since we were little and we get excited, so it's just a way to bridge culture, with academics and families in the community,” Grijalva said.
The game that consisted of two 25-minute periods, also brought in participation from local community organizations and businesses such as Diana’s Artesanias, Futbol Freaks and DJ Azteca who helped sponsor the event.