Tyler ISD has announced new leadership to several campuses for the 2022-23 school year, which includes Hubbard Middle School, Orr Elementary, Owens Elementary and Ramey Elementary School.
Trustees approved the new leadership appointments during the special board meeting on Thursday.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford mentioned the excitement toward the new roles for the upcoming school year.
“We are excited about these new placements for the 2022-2023 school year,” he said. “Our goal is to put proven leaders into positions where they can have the most impact. Tyler ISD is fortunate to have an established leadership pipeline, giving us the ability to promote great educators from within.”
2022-23 school year new campus leadership includes:
Todd Dreifort, who will be the new principal at Hubbard Middle School and is joining from Scottsdale, Ariz., where he was most recently the principal of Chaparral High School. Dreifort has moved to East Texas to be closer to family and has held several positions throughout his 28 years in education including principal, assistant principal, and history teacher. He has also coached basketball, baseball, and football.
Lauren Smith will be leading Orr Elementary School and has most recently served as Academic Dean at Tyler High School from 2020 to 2022 and assistant principal from 2019 to 2020. She has also served in different positions during her 13 years in education such as District SL Instructional Specialist, District iLit Coordinator, Master Teacher at Hogg Middle School, and Reading and English Department chair at Hogg. Smith also taught high school English and coached volleyball, basketball, and track.
Weldon Davis, new principal at Owens Elementary School, will be moving to Tyler to be closer to family. Davis is a Henderson native and has a total of eight years in the education field. Davis has served as an assistant principal at North Mesquite High School from 2018 to 2021 and a physics teacher at North Mesquite High School from 2014 to 2018.
Angelica Brown, new principal at Ramey Elementary School, has served five years at Jones Elementary School and 12 years totaled in the education field. She has served as an assistant principal from 2019 to 2022, master teacher from 2017 to 2019, and a math teacher at Hubbard Middle School from 2010 to 2016.