As tears formed in her eyes, Vanoy Mosley opened a Christmas card given by an Owens Elementary student on Thursday. Mosley, a resident at Atria Willow Park in Tyler, was so grateful for the item that she got all students to autograph the card before she placed it in her living room as decoration.
Owens Elementary students visited the senior living community to deliver special holiday cards for all the residents. Mosley said she recalls gifting holiday cards when she was growing up in Palestine, so for her to see the Tyler ISD students in the facility took her down memory lane.
“I got chill bumps, I am trying not to cry. I remember when I was a young girl and for these young people to do something like this is the most wonderful thing that they could do. There’s so many things I want to say, but God is watching them,” she said. “It will sit up on my tray in my living room. I think this is a wonderful thing for young people. One of these days they’re going to be my age and hopefully they’ll remember.”
Ria Enore, Engage Life Director at Atria Willow Park, said she is thankful for Owens Elementary reaching out to spread Christmas cheer to the elderly with something they will cherish.
“Anything homemade they absolutely adore, especially if it has some characteristics from a small child. They really cherish them and you can walk in anyone's room and notice Christmas cards, Valentine's or Mother's Day cards, literally any cards,” Enore said.
The personal delivery of the cards from students was a delightful surprise for residents, according to Enore.
“We’re very thankful for people thinking about our seniors here in Tyler, reaching out to them and showing them gratitude. It’s really impactful to all of them, they cherish it forever,” she said.
Cora Kozlowski, fifth-grader at Owens Elementary, said she enjoyed making the gifts for the residents.
“It was pretty fun, we were thinking about how to make the elderly happy,” Cora said.
Enore said the holidays can be a lonely time for residents and she believes the cards truly make an impact.
“These times are hard for them considering sometimes they might not have family in the area, so just to get a handwritten card from anyone that just says 'I love you' or 'I am thinking of you,' it's very impactful for them,” she said. “It’s impactful to them and their mental stability and mental health, it keeps them from feeling as isolated as they probably would be.”