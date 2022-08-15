Feelings of excitement, happiness and some sadness filled the campus of Rice Elementary School on Monday morning as Tyler ISD students arrived on campus for their first day of the new school year.
Clementine Allen, 6, was walking with a full smile and her head held high, ready to conquer her first day of first grade, where her favorite subject is “coloring,” she said.
“I’m excited about learning new things,” Clementine said.
Selena Extrada, fourth grade student at Rice Elementary, said she woke up excited to see her friends and she looks forward to making more this upcoming school year.
Allison O’Neal, assistant principal at Rice, said it's her third year serving in this role and she was eager to have students return to campus.
“We’re so excited to have all the kids back and have all the new kids joining us, even though it could be hard for those pre-kindergarten, kindergarten kids and their parents. We’re just so excited to have them, and we worked so hard to prepare. Our teachers are so excited to have them all and just have a great start to the school year,” she said.
According to O’Neal, the past few years have been different, but this year she was relieved for the ability to have a more normal first day for students and parents, especially after the pandemic.
“We love that parents are coming in the building and getting to drop their kids off after such strange years prior with COVID where parents weren’t allowed in the building. It just brings the building alive to bring the families coming in and dropping off,” she said.