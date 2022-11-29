Through the sponsorship of the National African American Historical Society, local students from Tyler High and Tyler Legacy High School are uniting and making a difference by restoring abandoned Black cemeteries.
Larry D. Wade Sr., founder and president of the NAAHS, said the students have been a great help with the restoration and he enjoys teaching them about the history of local Black community members and veterans who are buried in the cemeteries.
Students unite each month and get on hands-on lessons of Black history, said Wade. He also mentioned that it helps bring cultural awareness among students.
“You have different races working together, children of different races coming together, don't really care who’s out there buried but they know they’re doing something good for the community. It's just the idea that, ‘there’s an American buried here, this is a human being and I’m doing something good to help my community,’” he said.
One of the abandoned Black cemeteries that the group has been working to restore has been deeded over to the NAAHS.
Ever since the restoration has been going on, not only students but local community members have helped by donating time or tools. Wade said he is proud of the student achievements and how they are willing to help and restore abandoned cemeteries, especially seeing their mindset and excitement to assist.
“It teaches them how to appreciate one another,” he said.
Wade said as students volunteer their time, they are receiving community service hours, and he hopes that others also assist. Besides bringing a light to the students' community service, he also wants the community to know donations are needed.
“We also need individuals, nonprofits, churches, businesses, groups, to partner with us for projects like helping us in the cemetery cleanups and donate equipment, tools, supplies, even money as we are trying to renovate our NAAHS Museum with repairs, updates and help sponsor field trips,” said Wade.
Anyone who wants to help NAAHS monetarily, can send donations to: NAAHS, P.O. Box 8090 in Tyler 75711, contact Wade by email at larryjoy04@yahoo.com, or call/text at 903-452-3310 for questions and more information.
Donations can also be made at the front door mail slot/locked drop box in a sealed envelope with a name and amount at the NAAHS Museum at 200 S. Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler.