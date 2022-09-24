Celebrating 10 years being cancer-free, a junior at Early College High School has a goal to advocate and bring awareness to childhood cancer.
Aneesa Cedillo was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma at 6 years old, and with her experience she has partnered up with Gold Network of East Texas and the principals at Tyler ISD campuses such as Moore Middle School and ECHS to raise awareness among the district and also find ways to fundraise for the Gold Network.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and on Friday, Tyler ISD went gold to show support.
Students at ECHS also assisted with collecting items throughout the week for families who are undergoing treatments or staying in the hospital. Items consisted of extension cords, portable chargers, snuggle scented air fresheners, blankets, and eye drops.
Besides the drive, Cerillo also started a spirit week to bring awareness which consists of participation from the students by dressing up.
Cerillo’s main goal is to be an advocate for childhood cancer as she shares her personal experience, and hopes to bring a light to those children going through it in East Texas.
“I know what the other kids are going through and it's not like I'm just a random somebody trying to bring awareness, which I mean, that's fine as well. But since I myself experienced it, I feel like it's more connecting and it brings like a bond to the other kids.,” she said. “I want to be a role model for them to know that just because you have cancer, that's not just your label. You can also be like an activist. You don't have to just be on the sidelines in the background; you can help bring awareness as well.”
She shared her experience as a first grader with cancer and feels like she missed out on her childhood.
“I practically missed my whole first grade year and I had to restart it. It was a little awkward at first since I was the only kid that was different. I was bald, I was in a wheelchair and I wasn't really strong enough to walk by myself and stuff, but I'm 10 years cancer free now as of July 28,” she said.
As she attends ECHS, a campus where students are enrolled in college credit classes, Cerillo mentioned she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field and help children fight their battle with cancer.
“I'm wanting to be a pediatric oncologist so I can help kids who are like me, and I can have that connection with them and get to tell them, ‘I've been in your shoes, you can talk to me, I know the feeling that you're going through,’" she said
As a message of others, Cerillo wants to emphasize that kids get cancer and share kindness and encouragement for those children dealing with health issues.
“If you see a child that's in a wheelchair or has a mask on or is bald or has IVs or something, don't look at them weird; just give them a smile, give them a thumbs up, say encouraging words, because they're going through something that you might never go through,” she said.
She also encourages the community to give back and show support toward the cause, whether it's by donating or wearing gold as a representation of childhood cancer.
“...You can wear gold, or a yellow jacket, bracelets, you can donate $1 to the Gold Network of East Texas. Every little thing helps, you can help repost other fighters that are going through it and help them just by reposting on social media,” she said. “The little things will go a long way.”